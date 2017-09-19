|
The Killers Cover David Bowie Classic 'Fame'
.
(Radio.com) The Killers performed a cover of David Bowie's 1975 classic, "Fame" for a studio session that they did last week (Sept. 13) for the BBC and the performance can be streamed online. The session was originally scheduled for earlier in the week but had to be rescheduled due to Hurricane Irma. Harry Styles graciously took The Killers' place, reports NME. The band also performed the new song, "The Man" and their debut breakthrough single "Mr. Brightside." Check out clips from The Killers BBC performances here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
