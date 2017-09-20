|
Deep Purple Singer Addresses Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea
Deep Purple frontman Ian Gillan says in a new interview that while there is "no great animosity" between him and original guitarist Ritchie Blackmore, he says that a one off reunion will not be happening for the sake of the fans. Gillan spoke with The Vinyl Guide podcast (via Ultimate Classic Rock) about the idea floated by Blackmore for the band to reunite for a special one night only show. Ian had this to say, "Ritchie was a difficult character - there's no denying that. Ritchie and the band got divorced. He walked out in the middle of a tour, and the rain stopped and the sun came out for the band. It was like that. Ian Paice came alive again; he was a happy guy. And Jon Lord regained his gravitas, and Roger [Glover] came out from under a rock. Everyone started being a normal person again." Gillan then went on to talk about the experience with Blackmore's towards the end with Deep Purple as "a big cloud on the social, musical and professional scene. As Ian puts it best: Why would I go back to that misery again? It's like somebody saying, 'You're happily married now, but we want you to get back together with your divorced wife, with which there's been much bitterness over the years.' Just for the sake of the fans. It's not gonna happen."
