Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Deep Purple Singer Addresses Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea
09-20-2017
.
Deep Purple

Deep Purple frontman Ian Gillan says in a new interview that while there is "no great animosity" between him and original guitarist Ritchie Blackmore, he says that a one off reunion will not be happening for the sake of the fans.

Gillan spoke with The Vinyl Guide podcast (via Ultimate Classic Rock) about the idea floated by Blackmore for the band to reunite for a special one night only show. Ian had this to say, "Ritchie was a difficult character - there's no denying that. Ritchie and the band got divorced. He walked out in the middle of a tour, and the rain stopped and the sun came out for the band. It was like that. Ian Paice came alive again; he was a happy guy. And Jon Lord regained his gravitas, and Roger [Glover] came out from under a rock. Everyone started being a normal person again."

Gillan then went on to talk about the experience with Blackmore's towards the end with Deep Purple as "a big cloud on the social, musical and professional scene. As Ian puts it best: Why would I go back to that misery again? It's like somebody saying, 'You're happily married now, but we want you to get back together with your divorced wife, with which there's been much bitterness over the years.' Just for the sake of the fans. It's not gonna happen."

advertisement

Deep Purple Music, DVDs, Books and more

Deep Purple T-shirts and Posters

More Deep Purple News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Deep Purple Singer Addresses Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea

Deep Purple Address Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea

Deep Purple And Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Endorsed By Morse

Deep Purple Releasing Career Spanning Anthology 'A Fire In The Sky'

Deep Purple Release 'Johnny's Band' Longform Video

Ritchie Blackmore Open To Playing Final Deep Purple Concert

Glenn Hughes Announces First Full Deep Purple Shows In 40 Years

Deep Purple's Ian Gillan And Ritchie Blackmore Talking Again

Deep Purple Release 'Johnny's Band' Music Video

Deep Purple Star On Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Possibility


More Stories for Deep Purple

Deep Purple Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Deep Purple Singer Addresses Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea- Guns N' Roses Guitarist Gilby Clarke Announces Micro Tour- Punk Band Accidentally Pressed Onto Beyonce Vinyl- more

Linkin Park Announce Chester Bennington Tribute Concert- Paul McCartney And Bruce Springsteen Jam Beatles Classic- Foo Fighters' 'Carpool Karaoke' Tease Revealed-Metallica- more

Ace Frehley Reunites With Frehley's Comet Members- U2 Cancel St. Louis Concert Over Security Concerns- David Lee Roth Live Performance Streaming Online- Foo Fighters- more

Page Too:
Miley Cyrus Releases 'Younger Now' Album Details- Liam Payne and Zedd Release 'Get Low' Video- Jake Owen Launches Hurricane Irma Relief Campaign- Macklemore And Kesha- more

Lady Gaga Cancels More Shows Due To Health Issue- Niall Horan Releases New Song 'Too Much To Ask'- Shania Twain Shares New Song 'We Got Something They Don't'- more

Selena Gomez Working After Announcing Kidney Transplant- Niall Horan Announces North American Tour- Montgomery Gentry Release New Song 'Better Me'-Luke Bryan- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Deep Purple Singer Addresses Ritchie Blackmore Reunion Idea

Guns N' Roses Guitarist Gilby Clarke Announces Micro Tour

Punk Band Accidentally Pressed Onto Beyonce Vinyl

Revolution Saints Release 'I Wouldn't Change A Thing' Video

Singled Out: FlecHaus' Lie To Me

Animated Leonard Cohen 'Leaving the Table' Video Released

Tommy Stinson's Bash & Pop Stream New Song With Nicole Atkins

Joe Satriani Announces New Album 'What Happens Next'

Marilyn Manson Says Trent Reznor Feud In History

We Came As Romans Release 'Cold Like War' Video

Gemini Syndrome, Spoken and Deadset Society Fall Tour Announced

Madame Mayhem Announces New Album 'Ready For Me'

Linkin Park Announce Chester Bennington Tribute Concert

Paul McCartney And Bruce Springsteen Jam Beatles Classic

Foo Fighters' 'Carpool Karaoke' Tease Revealed

Metallica Release Live Video Of Rarity Performance

• more

Page Too News Stories
Miley Cyrus Releases 'Younger Now' Album Details

Liam Payne and Zedd Release 'Get Low' Video

Jake Owen Launches Hurricane Irma Relief Campaign

Macklemore And Kesha Release 'Good Old Days'

Lady Gaga Talks Chronic Pain Condition In 'Five Foot Two' Trailer

Demi Lovato And Jimmy Fallon Take Best Friend Challenge

Morrissey Streams New Single 'Spent The Day In Bed'

Sia Releases 'Rainbow' Video Starring Maggie Ziegler

Cardi B Recruits Kodak Black For 'Bodak Yellow' Remix

Willie Nelson Reveals New Album Details

Juicy J Releases Guest Heavy Mixtape 'Highly Intoxicated'

Avril Lavigne Named 2017's Most Dangerous Celebrity

Eminem, Pharrell Donating Rare Sneakers for Hurricane Relief

Maren Morris Shuts Down Online 'Slut Shaming'

Thomas Rhett's Daughter's First Day of School Is Super Cute

John Carter Cash And Wife Welcome Baby Daughter

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Shawna Virago - Last Night's Sugar

Kinlin - The Last Stand

Revolushn - Further!!

On The Record: Walk the Line (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

UFO - The Salentino Cuts

Neil Young - Hitchhiker

Heather Kenney - Waltz

Depeche Mode: Rock N' Roll's Revolutionaries

Coffins/Isla Split

Freddie Nelson - Shake The Cage

Rock Reads: Food on Foot: A History of Eating on Trails and in the Wild

Rainbow - Live In Birmingham 2016

Rabid Flesh Eaters - Reign of Terror

Root 66: Lara Hope and the Ark-Tones - Love You To Life

Valdur - Pathetic Scum

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2017 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.