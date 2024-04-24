Deep Purple Announce New Album '=1'

Rock legends Deep Purple have announced that they will be releasing their brand new studio album, entitled "=1", on July 19th with the first single to be premiered at on April 30th at midnight

Kayos sent over these details: The first single will be a taster for the full 13 tracks of pioneering and rip-roaring rock 'n' roll. Deep Purple continue their charge of recent years, releasing hit albums and filling arenas around the world, adding yet more layers to their 100 million album selling legacy.

The band are credited as one of the key originators of heavy rock and have constantly progressed their boundaries of music. They are fronted by the legendary Ian Gillan, whose vocals have defined generations, accompanied by the masterful bassist Roger Glover, the powerhouse drummer Ian Paice, and the maestro on keyboards Don Airey. This is the band's first album with sensational guitarist Simon McBride, who seamlessly slotted in when longtime member Steve Morse left due to personal circumstances. Since 2022, Simon has already played to Deep Purple audiences totaling more than half a million people.

But Deep Purple is more than just their members and '=1' embodies the essence and attitude of their 1970s incarnation possibly more than any other album in recent memory. With the legendary Bob Ezrin once again producing, the record evokes the pioneering band's classic sound, without relying on nostalgia.

The enigmatic title '=1' symbolizes the idea that in a world growing ever more complex, everything eventually simplifies down to a single, unified essence. Everything equals one.

Its full meaning will be revealed in the coming weeks, with the artwork also playing its part. Fans have already been speculating after mysterious equations and depictions of multiverses appeared in London, Paris, and Berlin in recent days (link to images here).

With three consecutive No.1 albums in their back pocket, this is Deep Purple at their pinnacle. 'Now WHAT?!' (2013), 'inFinite' (2017), and 'Whoosh!' (2020) have sold over one million copies worldwide, making Deep Purple one of the most successful rock bands currently active. The latest studio album, "Whoosh!", reached #1 on the album charts in 7 countries and charted in the top 10 in another 12.

Taking the US by storm this summer Deep Purple will be shaking the walls of arenas, with an explosive lineup of unforgettable hits taken from their repertoire of rock spanning over half a century.

'=1' will be released on July 19th via earMUSIC as Ltd. CD+DVD (Digipak), CD (Jewelcase), 2LP Gatefold (black, 180g), Ltd. Purple 2LP Gatefold (180g), Ltd. Crystal Clear 2LP (180g) and Ltd. Box Set (CD+DVD Digipak, 2LP black Gatefold, 3x exclusive 10" vinyl editions feat. live recordings from Deep Purple's 2022 tour, exclusive Collector's T-shirt, 2x exclusive guitar picks, 1x exclusive art print, 1x exclusive lanyard, and the chance to win a Golden Ticket giving access to all shows on the Deep Purple "=1 MORE TIME"-tour).

All LPs include a rich 12-page vinyl sized booklet.

The bonus DVD features the approx. 60min documentary 'Access All Areas' joining Deep Purple backstage on tour and providing an exclusive look behind the scenes.

Further exclusive items are available via the official album store (here): Ltd. 2LP Picture Disc, Ltd. Cassette, strictly limited canvas signed by all band members - limited to 50 items only and various other merchandise items.

=1 MORE TIME TOUR DATES:

Aug. 14 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

Aug. 15 - Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Event Center

Aug. 17 - The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 18 - Durant, OK @ Choctaw Casino - Grand Theater

Aug. 19 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Aug. 21 - Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 22 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Aug. 23 - Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Aug. 25 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 27 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Aug. 28 - Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

Aug. 30 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug. 31 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sept. 1 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept. 3 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Sept. 4 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC

Sept. 6 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Sept. 7 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 8 - Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

