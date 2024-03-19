.

Deep Purple Announce UK and Euro =1 More Time Tour Dates

Bruce Henne | 03-19-2024
(hennemusic) Deep Purple has announced a series of live dates in Europe and the UK this fall. Part of the =1 More Time Tour, the month-long series will begin October 17 in Katowice, Poland, with the schedule wrapping up in Glasgow, UK on November 10.

Jefferson Starship will open all continental Europe dates, while Reef will be special guests for the UK shows. Deep Purple will launch its 2024 performances with an appearance at the Singapore Rockfest on May 1.

Deep Purple recently released the first-ever official video for its iconic 1972 track, "Smoke On The Water", ahead of the March 29 release of an expanded Super Deluxe Edition of "Machine Head."

Check out the tour dates, get ticket details and stream the "Smoke On The Water" video here.

