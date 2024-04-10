Deep Purple Recruit Yes For North American Tour

Deep Purple have announced that they will be launching a North American leg of their = 1 More Time Tour, "Celebrating Over 50 Years Of Smoke On The Water", that will feature prog legends Yes as their special guests.

They will be kicking things off on August 14th in Hollywood, FL at the Hard Rock Live and the trek will run through September 8th where it will wrap up in Scranton, PA at The Pavilion At Montage Mountain.

The European and UK legs of the = 1 More Time Tour will take place in October and November and will feature Jefferson Starship as the special guests on the Europe portion with Reef supporting on the UK dates.

8/14 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

8/15 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Event Center

8/17 - The Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

8/18 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Casino - Grand Theatre

8/19 - Forth Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

8/21 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion At Riverbend Music Center

8/22 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill

8/23 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

8/25 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

8/27 - Montreal, QC Bell Centre

8/28 - Gilford, NH - Banknh Pavilion

8/30 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

8/31 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

9/1 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater

9/3 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

9/4 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Broadview Stage At Spac

9/6 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center For The Arts

9/7 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

9/8 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion At Montage Mountain

