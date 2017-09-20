Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Guns N' Roses Guitarist Gilby Clarke Announces Micro Tour
09-20-2017
.
Gilby Clarke

Former Guns N' Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke has announced that he will be hitting the road this week for a trek across Canada that he is billing as a micro tour.

Clarke, who handles guitar and lead vocals, is joined in the three-piece solo band by bass player EJ Curse and drummer Dustin Steinke. They will be supported on the tour by The Road Heavy.

The trek is scheduled to kick off on Thursday night (September 21st) in Barrie, ON and will end with an appearance at the KISS CF Goodbye charity benefit concert in Toronto at The Opera House on September 30th.

Gilby Clarke Tour Dates:
9/21 - Mavericks - Barrie, ON
9/22 - Maxwells - Waterloo, ON
9/23 - Col Mustards - Newmarket, ON
9/26 - This Ain't Hollywood - Hamilton, ON
9/27 - The Warehouse - St. Catharines, ON
9/28 - The Rockpile - Toronto, ON
9/29 - The Brass Monkey - Ottawa, ON
9/30 - The Opera House - Toronto, ON Kiss CF Goodbye 3 - Special Appearance

