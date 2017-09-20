Miley Cyrus Releases 'Younger Now' Album Details

The album will come with just one feature, but it's a major one: Cyrus' godmother, country legend Dolly Parton. Parton will appear on the album's third track, "Rainbowland."

So far, Cyrus has released two songs from the new album: lead single, "Malibu," and the warm ballad, "Inspired," which she performed at Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester benefit concert in June of this year. Check out the full tracklisting here.