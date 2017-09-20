Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Miley Cyrus Releases 'Younger Now' Album Details
09-20-2017
.
Miley Cyrus

(Radio.com) With less than two weeks before it arrives in stores on September 29th, Miley Cyrus has shared the tracklist for her forthcoming new album, Younger Now.

The album will come with just one feature, but it's a major one: Cyrus' godmother, country legend Dolly Parton. Parton will appear on the album's third track, "Rainbowland."

So far, Cyrus has released two songs from the new album: lead single, "Malibu," and the warm ballad, "Inspired," which she performed at Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester benefit concert in June of this year. Check out the full tracklisting here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

