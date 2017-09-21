New Order Settle Legal Issues With Former Bassist Peter Hook

Hook filed a suit in 2015 alleging that the remaining members cut him out of $2.3 million in earnings. But New Order claimed that Hook had been adequately compensated.

Furthermore, they alleged that Hook improperly used New Order and Joy Division assets to promote his new musical venture, Peter Hook and the Light. After a years-long legal dispute, Hook and the members of New Order have reached a settlement for an undisclosed amount, according to representatives for the band.

"New Order announce that today, a full and final settlement has been reached in the long-running disputes with their former bassist Peter Hook," the band wrote in a statement on their official site. Read more here.