New Order and Pet Shop Boys Add Paul Oakenfold To Unity Tour

New Order and Pet Shop Boys have added legendary DJ Paul Oakenfold as the special guest on their upcoming rescheduled The Unity Tour, which will be hitting North American next year.
The tour is now set to launch on September 17th in Toronto, ON at the Budweiser Stage and will be concluding on October 16th in Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena
Two new stops have been added to the trek at Brooklyn's Barclays Center and Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena with tickets for shows on sale now. See the dates below:
