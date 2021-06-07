New Order and Pet Shop Boys Add Paul Oakenfold To Unity Tour

New Order and Pet Shop Boys have added legendary DJ Paul Oakenfold as the special guest on their upcoming rescheduled The Unity Tour, which will be hitting North American next year.

The tour is now set to launch on September 17th in Toronto, ON at the Budweiser Stage and will be concluding on October 16th in Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena

Two new stops have been added to the trek at Brooklyn's Barclays Center and Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena with tickets for shows on sale now. See the dates below:

The Unity Tour Dates:

Sat Sep 17, 2022 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser StageMon Sep 19, 2022 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank PavilionWed Sep 21, 2022 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post PavilionFri Sep 23, 2022 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center^Sun Sep 25, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the MannWed Sep 28, 2022 - New York, NY - Madison Square GardenFri Sep 30, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly IslandSun Oct 02, 2022 - Minneapolis, MN - ArmoryFri Oct 07, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood BowlSat Oct 08, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood BowlWed Oct 12, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - Chase CenterFri Oct 14, 2022 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena^Sun Oct 16, 2022 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

