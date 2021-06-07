.

New Order and Pet Shop Boys Add Paul Oakenfold To Unity Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 06-07-2021

New Order

New Order and Pet Shop Boys have added legendary DJ Paul Oakenfold as the special guest on their upcoming rescheduled The Unity Tour, which will be hitting North American next year.

The tour is now set to launch on September 17th in Toronto, ON at the Budweiser Stage and will be concluding on October 16th in Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena

Two new stops have been added to the trek at Brooklyn's Barclays Center and Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena with tickets for shows on sale now. See the dates below:

The Unity Tour Dates:


Sat Sep 17, 2022 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Mon Sep 19, 2022 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
Wed Sep 21, 2022 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
Fri Sep 23, 2022 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center^
Sun Sep 25, 2022 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann
Wed Sep 28, 2022 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Fri Sep 30, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Sun Oct 02, 2022 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory
Fri Oct 07, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
Sat Oct 08, 2022 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
Wed Oct 12, 2022 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Fri Oct 14, 2022 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena^
Sun Oct 16, 2022 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

