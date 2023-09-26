New Order Announce One Off Los Angeles Show

(Mute) New Order have announced a show in Los Angeles at YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park on 11/15, with support from Blossoms. This precedes their headlining performance at Darker Waves Festival on 11/18 and follows a run of European dates.

Last spring saw New Order give a run of triumphant North American performances, including the launch of Manchester-based festival Beyond The Music at the Moody Theatre at SXSW in Austin, Texas.

They also recently announced a reissue of Substance 1987 on vinyl. From the ashes of legendary band Joy Division, New Order triumphed over tragedy to emerge as one of the most influential and acclaimed bands of all time.

After Ian Curtis tragically took his own life, Bernard Sumner (keyboardist and guitarist), Peter Hook (bassist) and Stephen Morris (drummer) re-formed the same year as New Order, with the addition of Gillian Gilbert (keyboardist and guitarist) and Sumner taking over as vocalist.

Their debut Movement (1981) was over shadowed by the sound of Joy Division; going forward the band combined post-punk with influences from New York's club scene, the result was Power, Corruption & Lies (1983). 1983 also saw the release of "Blue Monday" which became the best-selling 12-inch single of all time, selling over 3 million copies worldwide.

New Order then released the albums Low-Life (1985), Brotherhood (1986), Substance (1987) and Technique (1989). Between several brief hiatuses and line-up alterations, Republic (1993), Get Ready (2001) and Waiting for the Sirens' Call (2005) came out, before Peter Hook's departure in 2007.

Phil Cunningham joined the band in 2001, followed by Tom Chapman as bass player in 2011.

The band released their critically acclaimed tenth studio album Music Complete in 2015 featuring guest vocals from Iggy Pop, Brandon Flowers and Elly Jackson of La Roux.

Never resting on their legacy, New Order continue to perform live around the world, playing some of the biggest shows of their career to date, headlining Manchester's Heaton Park and London's O2 in 2021 and a US arena tour with Pet Shop Boys in Autumn 2022.

NEW ORDER LIVE DATES:

9/26/2023 - Paris, FR - Zenith

9/29/2023 - London, UK - The O2

10/1/2023 - Dublin, IR - 3Arena

10/5/2023 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

10/7/2023 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

11/15/2023 - Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

11/18/2023 - Huntington Beach, CA - Darker Waves Festival

