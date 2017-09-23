Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Brandon Flowers Says Wife's PTSD Inspired New Killers Album
09-23-2017
.
The Killers

(Radio.com) The Killers' sixth studio album Wonderful Wonderful was just released and Brandon Flowers has revealed that one of his biggest inspirations writing the album was his wife Tana's struggle with mental health issues.

Flowers got candid about her journey and how navigating the experience together made him want to share the subject matter with listeners. "My wife has PTSD [Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder]," he told NME. "She has a version called Complex PTSD. It's when a person has had multiple traumatic experiences. Her whole life, she's been covering it, pretending it isn't there. For whatever reason, in her 30s, it's decided to really manifest itself and that's what I'm going through with my family."

"Usually I feel protective of her, but I decided to take it head on," he continued. "So 'Rut' is about her submitting to it. She got severely depressed and it wasn't until she sought counseling and got a name for what was going on that it helped."

Flowers expressed his appreciation for the hard work Tana has done to take care of her mental health. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

More The Killers News

