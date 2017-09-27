Walk The Moon Set New Album Release Date, Announce Tour

The band is working with Tunespeak for presale tickets by registering on Facebook. With Tunespeak, fans can earn points by doing a number of free actions such as pre-saving What If Nothing, streaming the new single "One Foot," and sharing with their friends.

Fans will receive their presale codes on October 2. The public on-sale for the 'Press Restart Tour" is October 6th. Check out all of the dates for the North American trek here.