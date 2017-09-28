Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Of Mice & Men Announce 'Unbreakable' Short Film
09-28-2017
.
Of Mice Men

Of Mice & Men has announced that they will be releasing a brand new short film entitled "Unbreakable" that was directed by Johann Ramos. The band put out the following statement:

"We're incredibly excited to announce that we're putting out a short film by director Johann Ramos depicting our touring schedule earlier this year. 'Unbreakable' will be exclusively available for our Ampersand members to watch this Thursday!

"This 'Unbreakable' film shows Of Mice & Men on their latest festival performances across multiple continents performing their songs and giving audiences an inside look at their touring regiment. Enjoy!"

