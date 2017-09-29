Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Drake Shares Happy Birthday Message To Lil Wayne
09-29-2017
.
Lil Wayne

(Radio.com) Lil Wayne turned 35 on Wedneday, and his friend Drake didn't forget to mark the occasion. Drake send Wayne a heartfelt birthday message on Instagram to honor his label head's thirty-fifth trip around the sun.

"Happy Birthday bossssssy! Thank you for the endless tools and the inspiration!" Drake wrote. "I would have been lost at how to maneuver this game without watching you do it first.

"I remember when they told you that it was impossible to build a skate ramp on your roof…and then I came back and you were skating on your roof. Please never change. Love for life." See the post here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

