Marilyn Manson Suggests A Collaboration With Justin Bieber (Week in Review)

.
Marilyn Manson

Marilyn Manson Suggests A Collaboration With Justin Bieber was a Top 10 story on Friday: (Radio.com) (Radio.com) In 2016, Marilyn Manson and Justin Bieber looked like budding BFFs, taking selfies and bonding over T-shirts. This month, their relationship appeared to sour when Manson claimed Bieber said he made the rocker "relevant again" and Marilyn called Justin a "piece of s—."

Well, it appears that the bromance is back on: Manson announced publically that he had "no beef" with Bieber and that the two might even collaborate someday.

Marilyn said he and Bieber exchanged texts after their latest media flare-up. Justin apologized for being rude and Manson proposed working together reports Alternative Press.

"If anything wasn't squared away with the T-shirts I'm so sorry," wrote Bieber, according to Manson. "Anyway, regardless, it kind of stung seeing that if I came off as an ass—- or was just an ass—-, I'm sorry." Bieber continued: "Honestly, I totally thought we hit it off. Again, my bad, if I was an ass—- that wasn't my intention. Just want you to know that."

"We are cool," Manson told Howard Stern. "People just made that shirt stuff into a fake feud. Let's turn it upside-down and f— the press and do something together. It will be the best." Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

