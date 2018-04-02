News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Tyler, The Creator Celebrates Okra Video For Golf Store Launch
04-02-2018
.
Tyler The Creator

Tyler, The Creator not only released a brand new music video for the track "Okra", he also launched his brand new Golf store this past Saturday (March 31st). We were sent the following details:

Consisting of T-shirts, hoodies, jackets, caps, socks, hip packs, hats, and a necklace all inspired by Tyler's recently released album Flower Boy, the range was originally only available on the Flower Boy tour.

This past Sat, the collection was released at 10am PST on http://golfwang.com/ as well as at 11am PST at the GOLF flagship store in LA at 350 N Fairfax Los Angeles CA 90036.

Tyler is currently set to perform at Coachella this year, with additional festival appearances at Lollapalooza, Boston Calling, Sasquatch, Primavera, and more. Watch his new video here.

Tyler The Creator Music and more

Tyler The Creator T-shirts and Posters

More Tyler The Creator News

Tyler the Creator Reveals He Had A Boyfriend At 15

