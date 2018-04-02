Tyler, The Creator Celebrates Okra Video For Golf Store Launch

Consisting of T-shirts, hoodies, jackets, caps, socks, hip packs, hats, and a necklace all inspired by Tyler's recently released album Flower Boy, the range was originally only available on the Flower Boy tour.

This past Sat, the collection was released at 10am PST on http://golfwang.com/ as well as at 11am PST at the GOLF flagship store in LA at 350 N Fairfax Los Angeles CA 90036.

Tyler is currently set to perform at Coachella this year, with additional festival appearances at Lollapalooza, Boston Calling, Sasquatch, Primavera, and more. Watch his new video here.