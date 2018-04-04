|
The Afghan Whigs Offer Up Free Demo Download Ahead Of Tour
04-04-2018
The Afghan Whigs have taken to social media this week to give their fans a behind the scenes look at the making of the track "Toy Automatic" from their In Spades album.
They have shared Greg Dulli's original demo for the song which is a stripped down rendition of the track that features just Greg on vocals and guitar. Grab the download here.
The campaign comes as the band prepared to hit the road next Wednesday (April 11th) for North American tour with Built To Spill which will feature support from Rituals Of Mine (April 11th - 25th) and Ed Harcourt (April 27th - May 16th). See the dates below.
The Afghan Whigs / Built To Spill North American Tour
Apr-11 Madison, WI Majestic
Apr-12 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre
Apr-13 Indianapolis, IN Vogue
Apr-14 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Smalls
Apr-16 Providence, RI Fete Music Hall
Apr-18 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel
Apr-20 Boston, MA House Of Blues
Apr-21 Philadelphia, PA Electric Factory
Apr-23 Toronto, ON Danforth
Apr-24 Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom
Apr-25 Cleveland, OH House Of Blues
Apr-27 Baltimore, MD Rams Head
Apr-28 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle
Apr-29 Asheville, NC Orange Peel
May-01 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse
May-02 New Orleans, LA Civic Theatre
May-03 Dallas, TX House Of Blues
May-04 Austin, TX Emo's
May-05 San Antonio, TX Aztec Theatre
May-08 Phoenix, AZ Van Buren
May-09 San Diego, CA North P Observatory
May-10 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
May-11 Berkeley, CA UC Theatre
May-14 Portland, OR Roseland
May-15 Seattle, WA Showbox
May-16 Seattle, WA Showbox
Rituals Of Mine opens April 11th - 25th
Ed Harcourt Opens April 27th - May 16th