News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Afghan Whigs Offer Up Free Demo Download Ahead Of Tour
04-04-2018
.
The Afghan Whigs

The Afghan Whigs have taken to social media this week to give their fans a behind the scenes look at the making of the track "Toy Automatic" from their In Spades album.

They have shared Greg Dulli's original demo for the song which is a stripped down rendition of the track that features just Greg on vocals and guitar. Grab the download here.

The campaign comes as the band prepared to hit the road next Wednesday (April 11th) for North American tour with Built To Spill which will feature support from Rituals Of Mine (April 11th - 25th) and Ed Harcourt (April 27th - May 16th). See the dates below.

The Afghan Whigs / Built To Spill North American Tour
Apr-11 Madison, WI Majestic
Apr-12 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre
Apr-13 Indianapolis, IN Vogue
Apr-14 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Smalls
Apr-16 Providence, RI Fete Music Hall
Apr-18 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel
Apr-20 Boston, MA House Of Blues
Apr-21 Philadelphia, PA Electric Factory
Apr-23 Toronto, ON Danforth
Apr-24 Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom
Apr-25 Cleveland, OH House Of Blues
Apr-27 Baltimore, MD Rams Head
Apr-28 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle
Apr-29 Asheville, NC Orange Peel
May-01 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse
May-02 New Orleans, LA Civic Theatre
May-03 Dallas, TX House Of Blues
May-04 Austin, TX Emo's
May-05 San Antonio, TX Aztec Theatre
May-08 Phoenix, AZ Van Buren
May-09 San Diego, CA North P Observatory
May-10 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
May-11 Berkeley, CA UC Theatre
May-14 Portland, OR Roseland
May-15 Seattle, WA Showbox
May-16 Seattle, WA Showbox

Rituals Of Mine opens April 11th - 25th
Ed Harcourt Opens April 27th - May 16th

The Afghan Whigs Music and more

The Afghan Whigs T-shirts and Posters

More The Afghan Whigs News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


The Afghan Whigs Offer Up Free Demo Download Ahead Of Tour

The Afghan Whigs and Built To Spill Announce Tour

The Afghan Whigs Announce North American Tour

The Afghan Whigs Announce North American Tour

The Afghan Whigs Release 'Oriole' Video


advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses, U2 and Pearl Jam Mega-Shows Shot Down- Paul Stanley Addresses Gene Simmons Vault Event Controversy- Godsmack Recruit Sebastian Bach For New Video- more

Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush Announce Summer Tour- Jack White Rocks Album Chart With No. 1 Debut- Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Surprised By 'Stairway To Heaven'- more

Led Zeppelin Revisiting Five Glorious Nights For 50th Anniversary- Evanescence Announce Special Limited Edition Release- Alice Cooper On His Head On Car Collision- more

Page Too:
The Osbournes Release New Episode- Alice Cooper's Jesus Christ Superstar Performance Goes Online- Bret Michaels Playing Free Show- more

Metallica Stars Tribute Michael Schenker- Spooky Tooth's Mike Harrison Dead At 72- Black Veil Brides Denied- The Chainsmokers- Meghan Trainor- Charlie Puth- more

Cardi B Surprise Releases Brand New Song- Ne-Yo Streams 'Push Back' Featuring Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don- The Chainsmokers Launch New Documentary Series- Steve Aoki- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
The Beatles Yellow Submarine Returning To Theaters This Summer

Papa Roach Go Ballet For 'None Of The Above' Video

KMFDM Announce Limited Edition Reissue

The Afghan Whigs Offer Up Free Demo Download Ahead Of Tour

Guns N' Roses, U2 and Pearl Jam Mega-Shows Shot Down

Paul Stanley Addresses Gene Simmons Vault Event Controversy

Dire Straits Playing Rock Hall Induction Without Key Member

Godsmack Recruit Sebastian Bach And Billy Ray Cyrus For New Video

Glenn Hughes To Revisit Deep Purple Tracks For U.S. Tour

Metallica Release 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' Live Video

Eddie Money's Son Didn't Know Who Jimmy Page Was

A Killer's Confession Release 'Angel On The Outside' Video

Christopher Dean Releases 'Everything Fades' Video

Powerwolf Reveal New Album Details

Singled Out: Meka Nism's The War Inside

Stone Temple Pilots, The Cult and Bush Announce Summer Tour

- more

Page Too News Stories
The Osbournes Release New Episode- Alice Cooper's Jesus Christ Superstar Performance Goes Online- Bret Michaels Playing Free Show- more

Cardi B Releases 'Bartier Cardi featuring 21 Savage' Video

Meghan Trainor Releases No Excuses Dance Video

Kenny Chesney Announces New Single 'Get Along'

Jon Batiste Teaming With The Dap-Kings For Festival Dates

Richie Sambora Announces New Ovation Guitars

Jessica Risker Releases I See You Among The Stars Video

Metallica Stars Tribute Michael Schenker- Spooky Tooth's Mike Harrison Dead At 72- Black Veil Brides Denied- More

Singled Out: Kinnie Starr's Gotta Do Something

Leon Bridges Releases 'Bet Ain't Worth The Hand' Video

Madison Releases New Single 'Baller'

Karen Jonas Announces New Album 'Butter'

Malo's Warner Years Covered In New Collection

Cardi B Surprise Releases Brand New Song

Ne-Yo Streams 'Push Back' Featuring Bebe Rexha and Stefflon Don

The Chainsmokers Launch New Documentary Series

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

John Kay And Steppenwolf - Steppenwolf at 50

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash

Sites and Sounds: Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

Johnny Chops & the Razors - (Self-titled)

Savannah Stopover Music Festival

Midnight Crisis - Heart Beatings

Passport: St. Patrick's Day Edition

Travel News, Trips and Tips: St. Patrick's Day Special Edition

Road Trip: St. Patrick's Day Edition - 8 Things To Do In Dublin, Ireland

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

The Blues: Savoy Brown-Albert Castiglia- Peter Parcek

The Best Films of 2017: A Different Point of View

Road Trip: Las Vegas- The Mob Museum

Downes Braide Association - Skyscraper Souls

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.