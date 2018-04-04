The Afghan Whigs Offer Up Free Demo Download Ahead Of Tour

They have shared Greg Dulli's original demo for the song which is a stripped down rendition of the track that features just Greg on vocals and guitar. Grab the download here.



The campaign comes as the band prepared to hit the road next Wednesday (April 11th) for North American tour with Built To Spill which will feature support from Rituals Of Mine (April 11th - 25th) and Ed Harcourt (April 27th - May 16th). See the dates below.

The Afghan Whigs / Built To Spill North American Tour

Apr-11 Madison, WI Majestic

Apr-12 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre

Apr-13 Indianapolis, IN Vogue

Apr-14 Pittsburgh, PA Mr. Smalls

Apr-16 Providence, RI Fete Music Hall

Apr-18 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

Apr-20 Boston, MA House Of Blues

Apr-21 Philadelphia, PA Electric Factory

Apr-23 Toronto, ON Danforth

Apr-24 Buffalo, NY Town Ballroom

Apr-25 Cleveland, OH House Of Blues

Apr-27 Baltimore, MD Rams Head

Apr-28 Carrboro, NC Cat's Cradle

Apr-29 Asheville, NC Orange Peel

May-01 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse

May-02 New Orleans, LA Civic Theatre

May-03 Dallas, TX House Of Blues

May-04 Austin, TX Emo's

May-05 San Antonio, TX Aztec Theatre

May-08 Phoenix, AZ Van Buren

May-09 San Diego, CA North P Observatory

May-10 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

May-11 Berkeley, CA UC Theatre

May-14 Portland, OR Roseland

May-15 Seattle, WA Showbox

May-16 Seattle, WA Showbox



Rituals Of Mine opens April 11th - 25th

Ed Harcourt Opens April 27th - May 16th