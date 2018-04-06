Dierks Bentley Announces Seven Peaks Music Festival

The event will be taking place in Buena Vista, CO on Aug 31st through September 2nd will feature Bentley taking the stage several times along with additional performance from acts like Miranda Lambert, Brothers Osborne, Elle King, LANCO, Del McCoury, Sam Bush and The Cadillac Three.

More acts are still to be announced. Dierks had this to say, "This is a dream come true for me. It's no secret that I love everything about Colorado…the fans, the venues we've played and of course, the landscape.

"We are bringing it all together with this festival. It's our own 'field of dreams,' where we are putting everything we have into it, with no details overlooked, in hopes it is the ultimate festival experience. I personally will be right in there with our fans listening to best musicians, taking advantage of the unlimited outdoor opportunities including hiking, biking and playing in the river and lake...or maybe just sitting with a cold one all day in the Colorado sunshine and under the Rocky Mountain stars." Three-day passes are set to do on sale on April 20th at 10am MST here.