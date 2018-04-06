The Get Up Kids Reveal New Song 'Maybe'

According to the announcement, the name of the EP comes from their foosball obsession - which dates back to their first European tour and is still played in their current practice space.

Jim Suptic explains, "You always look back in rose colored glasses, and I always remember when this band was really struggling and we were selling our CD collections to pay our rent and that sucked at the time, but looking back that was an amazing time, that was so much fun. There was no pressure or anything." Check out the new song here.