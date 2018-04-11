News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Dead Rock West Announce New Tour Dates
04-11-2018
Dead Rock West

(Conqueroo) Alt-country rocker Dead Rock West, fronted by Cindy Wasserman and Frank Lee Drennen, have announced new tour dates beginning a with a set in support of John Doe and Exene Cervenka of X, followed by an East Coast tour leg opening for Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore.

Their recently released More Love (August 2017 via Omnivore Recordings) was produced by John Doe, who helped create an album that places Wasserman and Drennen's signature vocals and harmonies in finely etched rock, alt-country, and pop settings. The sound is both contemporary and timeless.

Says Doe: "They have combined all of the influences (alt-country, gospel, Everly Brothers) from their previous records into this one. Great songs. Great playing. Wonderful performances. More Love is heart and soul from two deeply original singers and songwriters . . . Somehow Cindy and Frank connect the dots between '70s country and '60s soul music. They are a modern day Gram and Emmylou, singing songs that Otis and Carla would sing."

"These are difficult days and we need more, more love," says Drennen about the new release. "Love never fails," he adds about "Boundless Fearless Love," which cuts deep with lyrics like: I hear it calling in the distance/ I take it on like a boxing champ/Though desolation has no secrets/I still believe the loser stands a chance.

"As Willie Dixon said to me when I was blessed to meet him some years ago, all songs are about love," says Wasserman. "Happy or sad songs, they are all about love - more love. This record to me is performed and created from the spirit seed of the wonderful Willie Dixon in mind and with all our love."

Dead Rock West Tour dates:
Wed., May 2 SOLANA BEACH, CA Belly Up Tavern - supporting John Doe and Exene Cervenka
Thurs., June 7 PHILADELPHIA, PA World Café Live - supporting Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore
Fri., June 8 NEW YORK, NY City Winery - supporting Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore
Sat., June 9 FALL RIVER, MA Narrows - supporting Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore
Wed., June 13 ANNAPOLIS, MD Rams Head In Stage - supporting Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore
Thurs., June 14 ALEXANDRIA, VA Birchmere - supporting Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore
Sat., June 16 TURNERS FALLS, MA The Shea Theater - supporting Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore
Thurs., Jun. 21 CLEVELAND, OH Music Box - supporting Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore
Fri., June 22 COLUMBUS, OH Valley Dale Ballroom - supporting Dave Alvin and Jimmy Dale Gilmore
Sat., June 23 PITTSBURGH, PA Club Café - supporting Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore
Tues., June 26 CAMBRIDGE, MA Atwood's Tavern - supporting Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore
Tues., Oct., 16 PORTLAND, OR Roots on the Rails Train Trip
Wed., Oct. 17 PORTLAND, OR Roots on the Rails Train Trip

Conqueroo submitted this story.
It may be edited- Excerpted here with permission.

