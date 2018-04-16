News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Ghost Release 'Rats' Video and Reveal New Album Details
04-16-2018
Ghost

(hennemusic) Ghost are streaming a Roboshobo-directed video for "Rats", the lead single from their forthcoming album, "Prequelle" and revealed more details about the new studio effort.

Due June 1, the project marks the introduction of the band's new leader, Cardinal Copia, who made his live debut with Ghost at a private, acoustic performance in Chicago, IL on April 6.

The Cardinal - who has heterochromia iridum, a condition where the iris of one eye is a different color than the iris of the other eye - replaces outgoing singer Papa Emeritus III following his work on their third album, 2015's "Meliora", and 2016's "Popestar" EP.

Ghost recorded "Prequelle" at Artery Studios in Stockholm, Sweden with producer Tom Dalgety (Royal Blood, Opeth). The Swedish outfit will launch the album on a spring North American tour that begins in Riverside, CA on May 5. Watch the video and check out the tracklisting here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

