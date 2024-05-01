Ghost Announce Theatrical Premiere Of Debut Feature Film 'Rite Here Rite Now'

() Trafalgar Releasing today announced worldwide theatrical distribution plans for RITE HERE RITE NOW. The unique feature-length film combines never-before-seen 2023 concert footage of GRAMMY award-winning rock band, GHOST, with a narrative story that picks up plot threads from the band's long-running Chapters series. Directed by GHOST's Tobias Forge, and Alex Ross Perry (Her Smell), RITE HERE RITE NOW will launch in cinemas globally on June 20 & 22 only.

Full trailer launch and cinema tickets will be available beginning Thursday, May 9. Worldwide screening details and ticket links will be revealed at ritehereritenow.com at 2pm BST / 9am EDT / 6am PDT. Fans are encouraged to sign up for further information.

Shot over the course of GHOST's two sold-out shows at Los Angeles' hallowed Kia Forum, RITE HERE RITE NOW fully immerses viewers in the technicolor melodrama of the vaunted live ritual that has helped to propel Sweden's foremost theatrical rock export to GRAMMY-winning, chart-topping, arena-headlining status the world over.

RITE HERE RITE NOW is, however, so much more than a concert movie. GHOST's debut feature film combines live performance from the two-night finale of the band's RE-IMPERATOUR U.S.A. 2023 with a narrative story that picks up plot threads from the band's long-running Chapters series. The result is an utterly unique phantasmagorical blend: Flesh and bone renditions of favorites from all five of GHOST's albums as well as the RIAA platinum-certified "Mary On A Cross'' and more are interwoven with the silver screen debuts of a few faces familiar to the band's legions of fans-all interacting behind the scenes with GHOST's Papa Emeritus IV, as his future and fate lay in the hands of the Ministry.

Whether you're a devoted disciple looking to relive treasured memories of the GHOST live spectacle or among the curious uninitiated, RITE HERE RITE NOW will put you right there: putting your phones down and living in the moment-as a shadow of uncertainty looms-completely spellbound and in the thrall of this bombastic yet intimate cinematic portrait of GHOST.

The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack to RITE HERE RITE NOW will be released via Loma Vista Recordings. Pre-order launch and additional details will complement the film's cinema on-sale date of May 9.

Tobias Forge explained: "Over a decade ago when GHOST got signed to Loma Vista, Tom Whalley (owner and CEO) asked what the story of the band was.

He felt telling a story was vital in order to get new fans engaged.

I said that because we were a new 'baby' band and more importantly we were an ANONYMOUS baby band, there wasn't really a compelling story to tell.

Not yet anyway.

But I told him that if he wanted a story, I could come up with one.

This film is the fruit of that conversation."

Director Alex Ross Perry said "Collaborating with Tobias to expand the saga of GHOST into a feature film has been a wicked delight. This movie allowed us to be inspired by everything from silent horror to The Great Rock n' Roll Swindle, from Ralph Bakshi to KISS Alive II. The influences were many, but above all, the ultimate goal was to make a one-of-a-kind feast not only for GHOST fans, but all lovers of the cinematic alchemy between rock spectacle and spooky delights."

Kymberli Frueh, SVP of Programming and Content Acquisitions at Trafalgar Releasing, adds "The mystery, mystique, and musical style of GHOST has created such a dedicated allegiance to the band. Our cinemas provide the perfect immersive experience to unite fans as a community and experience GHOST's elaborate performances with big screens and big sound."

RITE HERE RITE NOW is produced by Popecorn Cinematic Pictures. Producers include Kristen Mulderig, Rick Sales, Craig Butta and Jonas Åkerlund.

Notes to Editors: Exact screening dates may vary between territories. Notable exceptions include Sweden and Denmark, where screenings will be held on June 20 & 23, and France, where screenings will be held on June 23 only. Full screening information will be available at ritehereritenow.com from May 9.

Related Stories

Singled Out: Leave The Ghosts Behind's Diamond Skin

GHOSTxSHIP Releasing First New Music in 10 Years

The Ghost Inside Deliver 'Searching For Solace'

The Ghost Next Door Announce New Album With 'It Takes A Village'

News > Ghost