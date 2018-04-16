News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Joe Lynn Turner Hospitalized- Bon Jovi Rock Hall Reunion Video Goes Online- Disturbed Recording New Music- Megadeth Club Appearance and more
04-16-2018
.
Joe Lynn Turner

Former Rainbow and Deep Purple frontman Joe Lynn Turner was reportedly hospitalized in Belarus "with a heart issue," according to a post from his friend Graham Bonnet on social media. Bonnet posted on Facebook "My friend Joe was hospitalized in Minsk with a heart issue last night and myself, Beth-Ami and the rest of the Graham Bonnet Band wish him a complete and speedy recovery. We love you, Joe."

Video of Bon Jovi's induction during 33rd annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Cleveland's Public Auditorium on Saturday, April 14th has been posted online. "I've been writing a speech like this since I first strummed a broom and sang from the top of the stairs of my childhood home," said Bon Jovi. "I've written it many ways and many times. Some days, I write the Thank You speech. Other days, I write the F*** You speech. Writing it has been therapeutic in a lot of ways. I certainly see things differently tonight than I would have 10, 20, 30 years ago. In the end, it's really all about time." Former guitarist Richie Sambora added: "If I wrote a book, it would be called The Best Time I Ever Had." According to BW$BW the band then took the stage for a four-song set that featured: "You Give Love A Bad Name", "It's My Life", "When We Were Us" and "Livin' On A Prayer". Check out video of their induction by Howard Stern and their reunion jams here

Disturbed shared the exciting news late last week that they have returned to the studio and they revealed a couple of studio videos. They are working with producer Kevin Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Five Finger Death Punch, In This Moment) at The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas. See day one clip here and day two here

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine has announced that he will be making a special appearance at The Rainbow Bar & Grill in West Hollywood, California on April 20th at 8 p.m. which appears to be to promote the band's "A Tout le Monde" Beer. The band tweeted "Heads up! Dave Mustaine will be making a special appearance at the legendary RAINBOW BAR AND GRILL on Sunset Blvd in W. Hollywood on Friday 4/20 @ 8pm. Come on down for some cold A Tout le Monde #MegadethBeer!"

Gene Simmons was joined by his former KISS bandmate Vinnie Vincent during his latest "Vault Experience" event which took place Saturday (April 14th) in Nashville. Video can be seen here

Black Stone Cherry have released a stream of their new track "Southern Fried Friday Night". The song comes from the group's forthcoming sixth studio album, entitled "Family Tree", which is set to hit stores this Friday, April 20th. Listen to the song here.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra manager Adam Lind has confirmed a TSO tour has been booked for later this year, according to Billboard"

Riot V have released a new lyric video for their song "Messiah", which is a track from their forthcoming album, "Armor Of Light," that will be out on April 27th. Watch it here.

Thursday have announced that they will play four August shows in their home state to celebrate the band's 20th anniversary, according to Lambgoat. The shows will find the band performing their "Full Collapse" and "War All The Time" albums. See the dates here

