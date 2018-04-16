Sink The Ship Release Video For 'Everything' Featuring Levi From Miss May I

Singer Colton Ulery had this to say: "This is the first song we wrote for the album. I've been stoked on it since day one. When we found out Levi was down to co-op on it, we knew it was gonna be something even more special than originally. This song hits home for me and I hope it finds anybody who has ever found themselves in a toxic relationship. We're gonna be playing this song every night of our upcoming tour with Settle Your Scores and Telltale \m/, so we hope to see you all soon."

Levi Benton further adds: "I am so excited to be a part of Sink The Ship's debut album. I have been hearing about them for some time now and when they asked me to do a track I couldn't miss out. Not only are we label-mates, but they are Ohio boys too. We have to stick together and what better way than to contribute to their album and on such a great track. Being a part of the video was the best part because we actually got to hang out and talk about being musicians in Ohio. This record is nothing but diverse and creative and I am happy to see Sink The Ship keeping Ohio on the map!" Watch the video here.