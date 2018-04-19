Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals Postpone Tour For Medical Reasons

Anselmo explained the reasoning behind the change in plans, "I've decided to delay the Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals/King Parrot tour until August-September. As many of you know, I had a second back surgery in late January. I'm having an incredible recovery, but just want to be one-thousand percent when I get to jam the new Illegals with all my brothers and sisters.

"My apologies for jumping the gun extend to the fans, my fellow Illegals, King Parrot, our crews, and all mechanical parties involved, but we will all see it's the right decision soon. See you cats and chicks in the fall! Much love, as always."