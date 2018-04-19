News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals Postpone Tour For Medical Reasons
04-19-2018
.
Anselmo

Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals have announced that they are postponing their spring tour of the US with King Parrot and pushing the trek back until late summer and early fall.

Anselmo explained the reasoning behind the change in plans, "I've decided to delay the Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals/King Parrot tour until August-September. As many of you know, I had a second back surgery in late January. I'm having an incredible recovery, but just want to be one-thousand percent when I get to jam the new Illegals with all my brothers and sisters.

"My apologies for jumping the gun extend to the fans, my fellow Illegals, King Parrot, our crews, and all mechanical parties involved, but we will all see it's the right decision soon. See you cats and chicks in the fall! Much love, as always."

Anselmo MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Anselmo T-shirts and Posters

More Anselmo News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals Postpone Tour For Medical Reasons

Phil Anselmo Slams Antisocial Media and Divisive 2017 In Review

Phil Anselmo's Supegroup Scour Announce New Member

Phil Anselmo Slams Antisocial Media and Divisive Media

Phil Anselmo Working On Five Very Different Albums

Anselmo Tarnished Pantera's Image Says Vinnie Paul 2016 In Review

Pantera's Phil Anselmo Slammed Rock Stars With Big Egos 2016 In Review


advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Slash Announces Solo Performance Amid Guns N' Roses Tour- Aerosmith Planning 50th Anniversary Tour- Killswitch Engage Offers More Details For Howard Jones Reunion Song- more

Original Guns N' Roses Stars 'Heartbroken' Over Partial Reunion- Joe Lynn Turner Postpones Dates 'Unplanned Medical Procedure'- Alice In Chains' 'New Album Nearly Done- more

A Perfect Circle Stream Fishy New Song- Taking Back Sunday Lose Founding Member- Ann Wilson and Jerry Cantrell Tribute Chris Cornell At Rock Hall Ceremony- more

Page Too:
Carrie Underwood Announces New Album 'Cry Pretty'- James Bay Releases New Music Video For 'Us'- Lauryn Hill Announces Miseducation 20th Anniversary Tour- more

Pink Floyd Star Launching His Own Tribute Band- KISS Star Paul Stanley To Give Commencement Address- Anthrax Action Figure- TesseracT and more

Joe Lynn Turner Hospitalized- Bon Jovi Rock Hall Reunion Video Goes Online- Disturbed Recording New Music- Megadeth Club Appearance and more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Slash Announces Solo Performance Amid Guns N' Roses Tour

Aerosmith Planning 50th Anniversary Tour

Killswitch Engage Offers More Details For Howard Jones Reunion Song

Linkin Park Score Three Billboard Music Awards Nominations

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Explains Breaking America with 'Heartbreak'

Anthrax Share Epic Performance Of Classic Song

Rush Announce Special Limited Edition 2112 Release

The Damned Release 'Look Left' Video

Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals Postpone Tour For Medical Reasons

The Night Flight Orchestra Announce New Album and Preview Video

U2 Up For Four Billboard Music Awards

Singled Out: Charlie Overbey's Slip Away

- more

Page Too News Stories
Carrie Underwood Announces New Album 'Cry Pretty'

James Bay Releases New Music Video For 'Us'

Lauryn Hill Announces Miseducation 20th Anniversary Tour

Jack Johnson Raises Half A Million For Fire And Flood Victims

Post Malone Reveals Track and Guest Details For New Album

Run The Jewels' El-P Scoring Al Capone Biopic

Pink Floyd Star Launching His Own Tribute Band- KISS Star Paul Stanley To Give Commencement Address- Anthrax Action Figure- TesseracT and more

B.B. King Blues Club Books All Star Lineup For Final Shows

Monogem Release 'Get Your High' Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: Go Nuts for Florence, South Carolina

Caught In The Act: Richie Kotzen In Naperville

On The Record: Record Store Day Edition

Caught In The Act: Ann Wilson Of Heart

Travel News, Trips and Tips: 420 Edition

On The Record: Rock 'N' Rolla's UFO Turntable

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois

Lorde Melodrama World Tour Concert Review

John Kay And Steppenwolf - Steppenwolf at 50

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash

Sites and Sounds: Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.