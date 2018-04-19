Post Malone Reveals Track and Guest Details For New Album

His sophomore full-length studio release will be entitled "beerbongs & bentleys" and is scheduled to hit stores, digital retailers and streaming services on April 29th.

21 Savage guests on the already released chart topping single "rockstar" and the new record features additional guest spots from Swae Lee, Nicki Minaj, G-Eazy and YG. See the full tracklisting

Tracklisting:

"Paranoid"

"Spoil My Night" feat. Swae Lee

"Rich & Sad"

"Zack and Codeine"

"Takin' Shots"

"rockstar" feat. 21 Savage

"Over Now"

"Psycho" feat. Ty Dolla $ign

"Better Now"

"Ball For Me" feat. Nicki Minaj

"Otherside"

"Stay"

"Blame It On Me"

"Same Bitches" feat. G-Eazy & YG

"Jonestown (Interlude)"

"92 Explorer"

"Candy Paint"

"Sugar Wraith"