Post Malone Reveals Track and Guest Details For New Album
As Post Malone prepares to launch his summer headline tour featuring 21 Savage and SOB RBE, he has revealed the track and guest details for his forthcoming album. His sophomore full-length studio release will be entitled "beerbongs & bentleys" and is scheduled to hit stores, digital retailers and streaming services on April 29th. 21 Savage guests on the already released chart topping single "rockstar" and the new record features additional guest spots from Swae Lee, Nicki Minaj, G-Eazy and YG. See the full tracklisting Tracklisting:
Tracklisting: