Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone Lead Bonnaroo 2024 Lineup

The Red Hot Chili Peppers and Post Malone will lead the lineup for the 2024 installment of the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival that will be taking place June 13 through 16th at the Bonnaroo Farm, located just 60 miles southeast of Nashville in Manchester, TN.

Big Hassle Media sent over these details: Bonnaroo 2024 will as always host a spectacular roster of top artists performing around the clock across more than 10 unique stages over the four-day festival, with live music and much more through the night and into early morning with special sunrise sets.

This year's highlights include performances from Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Fred again.., Pretty Lights, Megan Thee Stallion, Cage The Elephant, Maggie Rogers, Melanie Martinez, Khruangbin, Cigarettes After Sex, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Diplo, Carly Rae Jepsen, Fisher, Jon Batiste, Dominic Fike, Parcels, Idles, Joey Bada$$, Lizzy McAlpine, T-Pain, Interpol, Joe Russo's Almost Dead, Two Friends, Taking Back Sunday, Gary Clark Jr, TV Girl, Thundercat, Ashnikko, Brittany Howard, and more. The complete Bonnaroo 2024 lineup is below.

For the first time in Bonnaroo history, the What Stage (Bonnaroo's main stage) will power up for a special Thursday night headline set, which will feature an incredible performance by Pretty Lights, who will also perform a second sunrise set on The Other Stage during the weekend. Bonnaroo is also excited to announce that Sunday night's headline set will mark the only U.S. festival performance by Fred again.. in 2024.

Bonnaroo 2024 will be further highlighted by a very special edition of the festival's world-famous SuperJam. Set for Saturday, June 15 in That Tent, 2024's all-star collaboration will be "Once More With Feeling(s) - The Dashboard Confessional Emo SuperJam," with performances from special guests both announced and unannounced, guaranteeing this year's session as a must-see celebration of community, showmanship, and unmatched musical adventure. Additional lineup announcements - including plans for the magical "Where In The Woods" stage as well as Late Night showcase performances - will be unveiled soon.

The presale begins Thursday, January 11 at 10 am (CT), and fans can sign up now for a presale passcode exclusively via www.bonnaroo.com/tickets. A public on-sale will follow if tickets remain. 2024 ticket options include 4-Day General Admission, 4-Day GA+, 4-Day VIP, 4-Day Platinum, along with a variety of camping and parking options starting at just $25 down with a payment plan.

Bonnaroo's General Admission tickets include over 150 performances on more than 10 stages, access to the entire campground, food for purchase from over 150 vendors (including vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options), bars, concessions, access to purchase official band and festival merchandise, free water stations, and more amenities throughout the park and campground. GA+ tickets include all the above along with unlimited access to the Centeroo GA+ Lounge, with relaxed seating, dedicated food for purchase, air-conditioned restrooms, and concierge to assist with all festival needs; a private bar with drinks for purchase plus complimentary soft drinks; complimentary water refill station; a dedicated premium entrance lane at both gates into Centeroo, and more. VIP and Platinum guests will enjoy a further number of exclusive upgrades, including dedicated close-in and on-field viewing areas; unlimited access to VIP and Platinum Lounges; express lanes at the Festival Store, commemorative festival gifts, and so much more. To learn more about VIP and Platinum, please see http://www.bonnaroo.com/tickets.

A wide range of Camping & Parking options will be available in Outeroo, the campgrounds at Bonnaroo, including Primitive Car Camping, Glamping, RVs, Backstage Camping, Accessible Camping, Groop Camping, Community Camping, and more. Premium Outeroo Camping Accommodations include pre-pitched Souvenir Tents, cool and comfortable Darkroom Tents, weatherproof Luxury Bell Tents, and spacious 2-person Wood Frame Safari Tents for the ultimate Bonnaroo camping experience. 4-Day On-Site Parking will be available for ticketholders not camping, with Car Parking Passes granting one parking spot in the Cosmic Nomads Day Parking Lot. For details on all accommodation options, please visit www.bonnaroo.com/accommodations.

Bonnaroo has maintained a unique commitment to local and regional issues since the festival's very beginnings. Founded in 2009 as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the Bonnaroo Works Fund (BWF) contributes to more than 100 local, regional, and national nonprofit partners benefiting the arts, education, environmental sustainability, and social impact, with a direct focus on local reinvestment and asset building. Nearly $10M in funding has been generated thus far, providing much-needed local support to Middle Tennessee, in particular Manchester and Coffee County communities.

This week, Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival released its latest Economic Impact Study, revealing that the 2023 event contributed $339.8 million to the regional economy, including more than $5.1 million in tax revenue to the region. For more than two decades, Bonnaroo has remained one of the most unique and special festival experiences in the country, delivering lineups featuring the best performers in music, along with around-the-clock attractions and activities, all taking place on a beautiful 700-acre farm in Manchester, Tennessee.

THE COMPLETE BONNAROO 2024 LINEUP IS BELOW:

THURSDAY, JUNE 13

Pretty Lights (Headlining Main Stage)

FISHER

BigXthaPlug

Disco Lines

Durand Bernarr

Eggy

Geese

Gwar

The Heavy Heavy

HoneyLuv

it's murph

Matt Maltese

Medium Build

Michigander

Militarie Gun

Nation of Language

Neal Francis' Francis Comes Alive

Ocie Elliott

Oliver Heldens

Róisín Murphy

Say She She

Sid Sriram

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

Post Malone

Maggie Rogers

Khruangbin

Seven Lions

Joe Russo's Almost Dead

Dominic Fike

Lizzy McAlpine

Interpol

T-Pain

Svdden Death

TV Girl

Gary Clark Jr.

The Mars Volta

Faye Webster

Key Glock

Thundercat

Lovejoy

ISOxo

GROUPLOVE

David Kushner

The Japanese House

Dr. Fresch

49 Winchester

MIKE.

Larkin Poe

Shy FX

Bonny Light Horseman

Baby Queen

Mdou Moctar

Jessica Audiffred

Half Moon Run

Hamdi

LYNY

SATURDAY, JUNE 15

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Cage The Elephant

Melanie Martinez

Cigarettes After Sex

Diplo

Jon Batiste

Reneé Rapp

Parcels

IDLES

Brittany Howard

Sean Paul

Knock2

Ethel Cain

Gregory Alan Isakov

The Teskey Brothers

BADBADNOTGOOD

Teezo Touchdown

Whyte Fang

Bakar

d4vd

The Maine

Josiah and the Bonnevilles

Kasablanca

NEIL FRANCES

Tanner Usrey

Ryan Beatty

MIKE

Trousdale

Vandelux

LOVRA

Once More With Feeling(s) - The Dashboard Confessional Emo SuperJam

SUNDAY, JUNE 16

Fred again..

Megan Thee Stallion

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

Two Friends

Carly Rae Jepsen

Joey Bada$$

Goth Babe

Galantis

Taking Back Sunday

Ashnikko

Four Tet

Charles Wesley Godwin

Milky Chance

Chappell Roan

Greensky Bluegrass

The Garden

Yves Tumor

The Beaches

Jake Wesley Rogers

S.G. Goodman

Libianca

TSHA

Irreversible Entanglements

Armand Hammer

veggi

Related Stories

My Morning Jacket To Officially Release Bonnaroo 2004 'Return to Thunderdome' Set

Tool, Stevie Nicks, Robert Plant To Rock Bonnaroo Festival

Bonnaroo Festival Canceled Due To Ida

Jason Aldean To Launch The Back In The Saddle Tour

News > Bonnaroo