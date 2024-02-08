Post Malone And Swae Lee Score First-Ever RIAA Double-Diamond Single

(RIAA) Reaching rarified air yet again, Post Malone has just made history once more as his seminal smash "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)" with GRAMMY Award-nominated artist and songwriter Swae Lee, becomes "the first-ever single to be certified 'Double-Diamond' by the RIAA."

The track notably holds the most certifications of all-time, going 20x Platinum. It also continues a monumental hot streak for the GRAMMY Award-nominated, 8x RIAA Diamond-certified artist and recent recipient of the Songwriters Hall of Fame "Hal Davis Starlight Award." Earlier this year, he officially earned "the most RIAA Diamond Certified Singles" for any artist, ever.

Post will perform next ahead of Super Bowl LVIII on February 11th, taking on the duty of singing 'America the Beautiful' before kick off.

In the summer, he released his acclaimed fifth full-length album, AUSTIN. It bowed at #2 on the Billboard 200, his fifth consecutive Top 5 album on the chart since 2016. Beyond the 20x Platinum "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)" he now has 8 RIAA Diamond-certified records, those of which include "White Iverson," "Congratulations (feat. Quavo)," "I Fall Apart," "rockstar (feat. 21 Savage)," "Psycho (feat. Ty Dolla $ign)," "Better Now," and "Circles."

"Post Malone and Swae Lee have officially raised the bar on what creative partnerships and infectious collaborations have the power to accomplish. 'Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)' has now been streamed or downloaded more than 20 million times in the U.S. alone, and they've earned the custom hardware to prove it. Congratulations Post, Swae Lee and Mercury/Republic Records for making history with the very first 2x Diamond single!" - RIAA Chairman & CEO Mitch Glazier

