Post Malone, Eddie Vedder, The War And Treaty, Jelly Roll Lead Reportin' For Duty Lineup

Post Malone, EBRP Co-Founder Eddie Vedder, The War And Treaty, Jelly Roll, Jake Wesley Rogers and Dan Spencer lead the lineup for the second annual Reportin' For Duty benefit show.
The special event will be taking place on February 17th at the world's longest bar, Humble Baron at Nearest Green Distillery, in Shelbyville, TN with 100% of concert proceeds going to EBRP to fund innovative and life-saving research projects.
Last February, friends of the late Leslie Jordan came together for the first Reportin' For Duty show to honor his life of service with a heartfelt evening of performances benefitting EB Research Partnership (EBRP), an organization close to Jordan's heart that is dedicated to funding research to treat and cure Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB).
Over the last decade, EBRP has made remarkable strides, including helping to accelerate the first two EB treatments approved by the FDA in 2023.
