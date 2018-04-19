Run The Jewels' El-P Scoring Al Capone Biopic

The film's cast includes Academy Award nominee Tom Hardy, Linda Cardellini, Jack Lowden, Academy Award nominee Matt Dillon, and Golden Globe winner Kyle MacLachlan.

Trank had this to say, "Since I was fourteen years old, El-P's music has been one of the most important creative influences in my life. There's literally no greater honor for me than to collaborate with him today and bear witness to this next stage of his artistic journey."

The film began principal photography April 2 in New Orleans.