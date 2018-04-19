News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




U2 Up For Four Billboard Music Awards
04-19-2018
(hennemusic) U2 have been nominated for four 2018 Billboard Music Awards. The band will compete for "Top Duo/Group" against The Chainsmokers, Coldplay, Imagine Dragons and Migos, while their 2017 release, "Songs Of Experience", is in the running for "Top Rock Album" at this year's event alongside records by Imagine Dragons, Linkin Park, Panic! At The Disco and Portugal. The Man.

"Songs Of Experience" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 to earn the group their eighth US chart-topper and first since 2009's "No Line On The Horizon."

U2 - who topped live music industry magazine Pollstar's list of worldwide concert tours in 2017 - also received Billboard nominations for "Top Rock Tour" and "Top Touring Artist."

Billboard Music Awards nominees are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement. These measurements are tracked year-round by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound. here.

