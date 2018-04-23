Amorphis Release 'Wrong Direction' Video

Guitarist Esa Holopainen had this to say "I guess Queen Of Time turned out as a massive surprise to all of us. During the rehearsing and pre-production we didn't have any idea that producer Jens Bogren had this huge picture inside of his head about the landscape of the album.

"It's a very natural continuation to Under The Red Cloud but with steroids. The songs are more aggressive but there's more dynamics, harmonies and orchestral arrangements present.

"The result is Amorphis as something you've never heard before! Essentially, working with Jens worked really well. As a person he is very similar to us - we share the same kind of weird humour and we all like to work hard." Watch the video here.