.

Amorphis Celebrating Classic Album On North American Tour

Michael Angulia | 03-02-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

AmorphisTour poster

Amorphis have announced that they will be launching a North American tour later this year to celebrate their 1994 album "Tales From The Thousand Lakes."

The U.S. and Canadian shows will feature the Finish rockers performing album in full. The trek will feature support from Entombed A.D. and Nervosa.

The tour is set to launch with a three night stand at Kingsland in Brooklyn, NY on September 11th, 12th and 13th, They will wrap up the trek on October 25th in Hartford, CT at the Webster Theater.

Esa Holopainen had this to say,: "We are really stoked to celebrate Amorphis 30th anniversary in North America this fall. And hell yes, it will be really special tour. " See the dates below:

09/11 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland
09/12 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland
09/13 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland
09/14 - Montreal, QUE - The Fairmount
09/15 - Quebec, QUE - Le D'Auteuil
09/16 - Toronto, QUE - MOD Club
09/18 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
09/19 - Reading, PA - Reverb
09/20 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
09/22 - Milwaukee, WI - Miramar Theater
09/23 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudville Mews
09/24 - Belvidere, IL - Apollo Theater
09/25 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
09/26 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze
09/27 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre
09/29 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room
09/30 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
10/02 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
10/03 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
10/04 - Portland, Or - Hawthorne Theatre
10/05 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
10/06 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro Operahouse
10/07 - West Hollywood, ca - Whisky A Go Go
10/08 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
10/09 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
10/11 - Denver, CO - Hermans Hideaway
10/13 - Austin, TX - Come & Take It Live!
10/14 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box
10/15 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
10/16 - Dallas, TX - Trees
10/18 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
10/19 - West Palm Beach, FL - Kelsey Theater
10/20 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey
10/21 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
10/22 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
10/23 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
10/24 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
10/25 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater


Related Stories


Amorphis Celebrating Classic Album On North American Tour

HIM and Amorphis Stars Join Forces In New Group Flat Earth

Amorphis Recruit Anneke van Giersbergen For New Video

Amorphis Release New Trailer For Forthcoming Album

Amorphis Release 'Wrong Direction' Video

More Amorphis News


advertisement



Day In Rock
Ozzy Osbourne Scores U.S. Hit With 'Ordinary Man'- Gene Simmons, Alice Cooper Featured In Chuck Berry Documentary- Lacuna Coil Cancel Tour Dates Due To Coronavirus- more


Reviews
Live: Cirque du Soleil's OVO

Sites and Sounds: True/False Film Fest

Brainsqueezed - Scarred

Road Trip: Cayamo 2020 Wraps Up With Gospel Show and a Wedding

Road Trip: Cayamo 2020 Finds Many Performers On Maiden Voyage

advertisement


Latest News
Ozzy Osbourne Scores U.S. Hit With 'Ordinary Man'

Gene Simmons, Alice Cooper Featured In Chuck Berry Documentary

Lacuna Coil Cancel Tour Dates Due To Coronavirus

The Hollies Announce First US Tour In 18 Years

The Dillinger Escape Plan's Greg Puciato Releases New Video

Four Year Strong Release 'Get Out Of My Head' Video

Saxon's Biff Byford Reveals He Had A Heart Attack

Di'Anno Doesn't Blame Iron Maiden For Firing Him



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2020 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.