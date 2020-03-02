Amorphis Celebrating Classic Album On North American Tour

Tour poster Tour poster

Amorphis have announced that they will be launching a North American tour later this year to celebrate their 1994 album "Tales From The Thousand Lakes."

The U.S. and Canadian shows will feature the Finish rockers performing album in full. The trek will feature support from Entombed A.D. and Nervosa.

The tour is set to launch with a three night stand at Kingsland in Brooklyn, NY on September 11th, 12th and 13th, They will wrap up the trek on October 25th in Hartford, CT at the Webster Theater.

Esa Holopainen had this to say,: "We are really stoked to celebrate Amorphis 30th anniversary in North America this fall. And hell yes, it will be really special tour. " See the dates below:

09/11 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland

09/12 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland

09/13 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland

09/14 - Montreal, QUE - The Fairmount

09/15 - Quebec, QUE - Le D'Auteuil

09/16 - Toronto, QUE - MOD Club

09/18 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

09/19 - Reading, PA - Reverb

09/20 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom

09/22 - Milwaukee, WI - Miramar Theater

09/23 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudville Mews

09/24 - Belvidere, IL - Apollo Theater

09/25 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

09/26 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze

09/27 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

09/29 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room

09/30 - Calgary, AB - Dickens

10/02 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

10/03 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

10/04 - Portland, Or - Hawthorne Theatre

10/05 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

10/06 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro Operahouse

10/07 - West Hollywood, ca - Whisky A Go Go

10/08 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

10/09 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

10/11 - Denver, CO - Hermans Hideaway

10/13 - Austin, TX - Come & Take It Live!

10/14 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

10/15 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

10/16 - Dallas, TX - Trees

10/18 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum

10/19 - West Palm Beach, FL - Kelsey Theater

10/20 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey

10/21 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

10/22 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

10/23 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

10/24 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

10/25 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater





Related Stories

HIM and Amorphis Stars Join Forces In New Group Flat Earth

Amorphis Recruit Anneke van Giersbergen For New Video

Amorphis Release New Trailer For Forthcoming Album

Amorphis Release 'Wrong Direction' Video

More Amorphis News



