Amorphis Celebrating Classic Album On North American Tour
Amorphis have announced that they will be launching a North American tour later this year to celebrate their 1994 album "Tales From The Thousand Lakes."
The U.S. and Canadian shows will feature the Finish rockers performing album in full. The trek will feature support from Entombed A.D. and Nervosa.
The tour is set to launch with a three night stand at Kingsland in Brooklyn, NY on September 11th, 12th and 13th, They will wrap up the trek on October 25th in Hartford, CT at the Webster Theater.
Esa Holopainen had this to say,: "We are really stoked to celebrate Amorphis 30th anniversary in North America this fall. And hell yes, it will be really special tour. " See the dates below:
09/11 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland
09/12 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland
09/13 - Brooklyn, NY - Kingsland
09/14 - Montreal, QUE - The Fairmount
09/15 - Quebec, QUE - Le D'Auteuil
09/16 - Toronto, QUE - MOD Club
09/18 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
09/19 - Reading, PA - Reverb
09/20 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
09/22 - Milwaukee, WI - Miramar Theater
09/23 - Des Moines, IA - Vaudville Mews
09/24 - Belvidere, IL - Apollo Theater
09/25 - Joliet, IL - The Forge
09/26 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cabooze
09/27 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre
09/29 - Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room
09/30 - Calgary, AB - Dickens
10/02 - Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
10/03 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
10/04 - Portland, Or - Hawthorne Theatre
10/05 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver
10/06 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Metro Operahouse
10/07 - West Hollywood, ca - Whisky A Go Go
10/08 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick
10/09 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red
10/11 - Denver, CO - Hermans Hideaway
10/13 - Austin, TX - Come & Take It Live!
10/14 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box
10/15 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
10/16 - Dallas, TX - Trees
10/18 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
10/19 - West Palm Beach, FL - Kelsey Theater
10/20 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey
10/21 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade
10/22 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
10/23 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
10/24 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz
10/25 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater
