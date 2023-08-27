Amorphis Reveals 'Amongst Stars (Feat. Anneke Van Giersbergen)' Live Video

(Earsplit) With stellar performances at the most important Summer festivals under their belt, including Germany's legendary Wacken Open Air and Belgium's Alcatraz Festival, Finnish melancholic progressive metallers AMORPHIS are delighted to announce their third live album, Queen Of Time (Live At Tavastia 2021), which is set to be released on October 13th via Atomic Fire, and can be preordered now!



In 2021, one of the years of the corona pandemic, when the music world was forced into a standstill, AMORPHIS played two streaming concerts at the legendary Tavastia Club in Helsinki, Finland.



Keyboard player Santeri "Sande" Kallio recalls, "Firstly I thought it would feel like a long soundcheck, but quite contrary it felt pretty close to a real concert. Of course, the band had to take the energy boost only from each other's playing and rely on the feelings what the songs bring in. Obviously, there was zero support nor energy help from the audience's side. Everybody probably agrees that nothing beats performing in front of a live audience, but I think we survived extremely well. One of the good sides was that everybody had to just concentrate on the music and playing 100% thus it simply was a one-shot chance."



Luckily, humanity got back to normal, enjoying both festivals and indoor shows again, so Queen Of Time (Live At Tavastia 2021) will arrive just in time to celebrate the group's upcoming Halo European Tour 2023.



Amorphis also unveils the first digital single taken from the upcoming live album - the energetic yet beautifully melancholic "Amongst Stars," which showcases the impressive vocal ranges of both guest singer Anneke van Giersbergen and Amorphis lead vocalist Tomi Joutsen.

Related Stories

Amorphis Share Lyric Video For Limited Edition Single 'Brother and Sister'

Amorphis Celebrating Classic Album On North American Tour

More Amorphis News