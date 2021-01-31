Amorphis Share Lyric Video For Limited Edition Single 'Brother and Sister'

Amorphis have released a lyric video for their track "Brother and Sister" to celebrate the release of a limited edition (just 666 copies) shaped vinyl of the single.
Santeri Kallio had the following to say about the release of the new limited edition single, "Two great songs from the "Queen of Time" sessions on vinyl which is great.
"The atmospheric 'Brother and Sister' and majestic prog-driven 'As Mountains Crumble' were also good candidates for the "Queen of Time" album's final tracklist, but in the final run ended up as album bonus tracks to give a special edge to different releases.
"With this release it is great to see these songs get the attention they deserve." Watch the lyric video below:
