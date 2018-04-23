News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Liv Lombardi's Freedom Girl
04-23-2018
.
Liv Lombardi

Singer songwriter and story teller Liv Lombardi is currently touring to support her late 2017 EP "Freedom Girl" and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the title song. Here is the story:

The song, "Freedom Girl" was inspired by a chance meeting with a perfect stranger in Budapest, Hungary. At the end of 2012, I had booked a one-way ticket to Europe and left the following spring with just my backpack and guitar. I had handfuls of shows booked across the continent and one of my first stops was Budapest.

I remember getting to my first show there, feeling so alive, feeling so at home, even though I was literally a half a world away from everything that was familiar to me. As I walked up the bar, I locked eyes with a woman who was sitting with her friend waiting for the music to begin. From the moment our eyes met, I knew we would know each other-there was something there in her gaze that I felt I needed to explore.

Later on in the evening, I struck up a conversation with her, and she immediately began calling me "Freedom Girl." She said, "Here you are with your guitar, from the United States...Coming and going to different places...Sharing this something in you about love and freedom and it's so strong...Yes, you are 'Freedom Girl.'"

With a few more days in the city, I asked her to show me around and we spent my final afternoon together. From the moment we met up, she began to unlock a world of wonder in my brain and heart. We talked about love, lightness, travel, family-so many things! There was not one thing, it seemed, we didn't discuss. She asked me play music on the street and watched the faces of the people walking by as I did. I sat watching her watch the world around us and watching her watch me. It was intense! The whole day felt like magic and mystery

The song was fully fleshed out a few months later while I was living at the beach in Southern Turkey- thinking of this woman I had met and also meeting numerous young people who were escaping the violent protests in Istanbul. The idea of resistance and freedom was definitely in the air.

We fell in love somewhere along the shores of the Danube River that day. I am sure of it. When I left her the next morning, I felt something in me that was so new. I realize now that this feeling was my Freedom. To allow myself to simply be, to exist in the moment with such a beautiful and warm spirit, I had found exactly what I was looking for.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the EP right here!

Liv Lombardi MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Liv Lombardi T-shirts and Posters

More Liv Lombardi News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: Liv Lombardi's Freedom Girl


advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Deep Purple and Judas Priest Team For North American Tour- Guns N' Roses Star Joins Joe Perry And Friends Jam- Foo Fighters Mixing Things Up On American Tour- Ozzy- more

Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Their Final Concert- Joe Lynn Turner Recovering From Heart Attack- Judas Priest Called A Cover Band By Jay Jay French- Scorpions U.S. Fall Tour- more

Judas Priest Explain Why K.K. Downing Was Not Asked To Return- Five Finger Death Punch Stream New Song 'Sham Pain'- Late Megadeth Icon Nick Menza Tribute Event- more

Page Too:
Ace Frehley Leads KISS Expo Lineup- Pantera Tease New Home Video- Cave In Tribute Caleb Scofield- The Damned Score Career 1st- more

Marilyn Manson Joins X Japan at Coachella- Stone Sour Unplugged- Wes Borland and Travis Barker Team Up- Slayer Look Back- Scars On Broadway Return- more

The Chainsmokers Get Animated For Somebody Video- Eric Church Delivering 61 Days In Church Covers This Weekend- Pete Yorn and Scarlett Johansson Release Dreams Video- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Deep Purple and Judas Priest Team For North American Tour

Guns N' Roses Star Joins Joe Perry And Friends Jam

Foo Fighters Mixing Things Up On American Tour

System Of A Down Offshoot Scars On Broadway Return With Lives Video

Ozzy Osbourne Goes Nashville With Limited Timed Exhibit

dUg Pinnick Announces Jimi Hendrix Tribute Album

The Dead Daisies Announce Summer Tour Dates

Andrew WK Multiplies Himself In New Music Video

Stryper Release 'The Valley' Music Video

Amorphis Release 'Wrong Direction' Video

Night Club Announce Tour With Combichrist and Wednesday 13

Immortal Announce New Album and Limited Edition Vinyl Single

- more

Page Too News Stories
Ace Frehley Leads KISS Expo Lineup- Pantera Tease New Home Video- Cave In Tribute Caleb Scofield- The Damned Score Career 1st- More

Cary Brothers Streaming New Album Online Ahead Of Release

Singled Out: Liv Lombardi's Freedom Girl

Marilyn Manson Joins X Japan at Coachella- Stone Sour Unplugged- Wes Borland and Travis Barker Team Up- Slayer Look Back- Scars On Broadway Return- More

Sean Paul And Major Lazer Release 'Tip On It' Video

Singled Out: Jaclyn Kenyon's Daddy's Got A Shotgun

Vanessa Carlton Reveals Cover Of Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams'

Steve Aoki Teams With Vini Vici For Final 5OKI Single

Peter Himmelman and John Paterno Deliver Breath & Pulse & Awe

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival - Badlands

MorleyView Desmond Child

Road Trip: Go Nuts for Florence, South Carolina

Caught In The Act: Richie Kotzen In Naperville

On The Record: Record Store Day Edition

Caught In The Act: Ann Wilson Of Heart

Travel News, Trips and Tips: 420 Edition

On The Record: Rock 'N' Rolla's UFO Turntable

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois

Lorde Melodrama World Tour Concert Review

John Kay And Steppenwolf - Steppenwolf at 50

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.