Garbage Announce Version 2.0 20th Anniversary Tour
04-24-2018
Garbage

Garbage announced that they will be hitting the road later this year for a brief tour visiting select U.S. cities to promote the release of the 20th anniversary edition of their sophomore album "Version 2.0."

The newly expanded version of the album is set to be released on June 22nd and featured the original album remastered along with ten b-side recordings from the era of the original record release.

Singer Shirley Manson had this to say, "Version 2:0 is in my opinion the quintessential garbage record. We are all very grateful to the millions of people who took it to their hearts at the time it was released and to those who continue to love on it still".

The tour will be kicking off on September 29th at the Showbox SoDo in Seattle, WA and will be wrapping up on October 27th at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY.

Garbage US Tour Dates
9/29/18 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA
9/30/18 - Roseland Theatre - Portland, OR
10/3/18 - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA
10/5/18 - Cosmopolitan Hotel - Las Vegas, NV
10/7/18 - Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ
10/9/18 - Sunshine Theatre - Albuquerque, NM
10/11/18 - House of Blues - Dallas - Dallas, TX
10/12/18 - House of Blues - Houston - Houston, TX
10/13/18 - Paradise Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort - Tulsa, OK
10/17/18 - Riviera Theater - Chicago, IL
10/18/18 - Hard Rock Live - Northfield, OH
10/20/18 - Capitol Theatre - Port Chester, NY
10/21/18 - Lincoln Theatre - Washington DC
10/23/18 - House of Blues - Boston, MA
10/25/18 - The Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA
10/26/18 - Borgata Spa & Resort - Music Box - Atlantic City, NJ
10/27/18 - Kings Theatre - Brooklyn, NY

More Garbage News

