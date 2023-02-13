Garbage and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Announce Summer Tour

Garbage and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds have announced that they will be teaming up for a North American coheadlining tour this summer that will feature support from Metric.

The tour will be getting underway on June 2nd in Auburn, WA at the White River Amphitheatre, and will run until July 15th, where it wraps up in Boston, MA at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway.

Tickets are set to go on sale this Friday February 17that 10:00 AM local time. See the dates below:



2023 North American Tour

June 2nd, 2023 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

June 3rd, 2023 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

June 6th, 2023 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

June 7th, 2023 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

June 9th, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

June 10th, 2023 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 11th, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

June 13th, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

June 15th, 2023 - Denver, CO - Levitt Pavilion Denver

June 17th, 2023 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

June 18th, 2023 - Del Valle, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

June 21st, 2023 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

June 22nd, 2023 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 25th, 2023 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

June 27th, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

June 28th, 2023 - Madison, WI - Breese Stevens Field

June 29th, 2023 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

July 1st, 2023 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

July 3rd, 2023 - Toronto, OH - Budweiser Stage (No Metric)

July 6th, 2023 - Clarkson, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 8th, 2023 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 10th, 2023 - New York, NY - Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage

July 13th, 2023 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 14th, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann

July 15th, 2023 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Related Stories

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Stream 'Easy Now'

Noel Gallagher Recruits Johnny Marr For Pretty Boy

Gibson Recreates Noel Gallagher's ES-355

Noel Gallagher Shares Demo Of Brand New Song

More Noel Gallagher News