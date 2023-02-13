Garbage and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Announce Summer Tour

Garbage and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds have announced that they will be teaming up for a North American coheadlining tour this summer that will feature support from Metric.
The tour will be getting underway on June 2nd in Auburn, WA at the White River Amphitheatre, and will run until July 15th, where it wraps up in Boston, MA at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway.
Tickets are set to go on sale this Friday February 17that 10:00 AM local time. See the dates below:
2023 North American Tour
June 2nd, 2023 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
June 3rd, 2023 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
June 6th, 2023 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion
June 7th, 2023 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl
June 9th, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre
June 10th, 2023 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 11th, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
June 13th, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
June 15th, 2023 - Denver, CO - Levitt Pavilion Denver
June 17th, 2023 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
June 18th, 2023 - Del Valle, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
June 21st, 2023 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
June 22nd, 2023 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 25th, 2023 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater
June 27th, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
June 28th, 2023 - Madison, WI - Breese Stevens Field
June 29th, 2023 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
July 1st, 2023 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
July 3rd, 2023 - Toronto, OH - Budweiser Stage (No Metric)
July 6th, 2023 - Clarkson, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 8th, 2023 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 10th, 2023 - New York, NY - Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage
July 13th, 2023 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 14th, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann
July 15th, 2023 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
