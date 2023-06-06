Noel Gallagher Reacts To Negative Tweet From Estranged Brother Liam

(LOUDMOUTH) During the opening night of Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Garbage Co-headlining US tour, 98.9 KPNW's Afternoon Personality Marco Collins exclusively sat down with the former Oasis frontman. The brief interview addresses the recent negative critique of his live cover of the Joy Division's song 'Love Will Tear Us Apart,' as well as the rumors of an Oasis reunion.
"I take it as a compliment that he's kinda trolling the f---king internet at whatever time in the morning looking for that kinda thing," quips Noel. "But ya know, I mean, he should concentrate on what's left of his f--king hairdo and not worry about what I'm f--king going up to."
To add more fuel to the intense and long-standing public sibling rivalry, Noel addresses the recent misconceptions between the two brothers when it comes to an Oasis reunion, telling 98.9 KPNW how Liam keeps "going on about it" but won't pick up the phone and call him.
Looking directly into the station's camera, Noel calls his brother's bluff saying, "I f--king dare you to call me. I DARE you to call me. And you won't call me because if you do call me and I go 'actually, that's a good idea. Actually, that might work,' then the a-- falls out of his trousers because THEN, then you've got to be in the same room as me and then we both know how that ends up."
Noel's final words to his brother: "Stop tweeting. You're bigger than that; you're better than that."
To listen to 98.9 KPNW Marco Collins' full interview, below:
Noel Gallagher Streams New 'Council Skies' Album
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Reveal 'Council Skies' Video
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds Announce UK Arena Tour
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds 'Share Dead To The World'
Def Leppard Perform In Three Countries In One Day- Foo Fighters Announce Stadium Tour Down Under- Linkin Park- more
Guns N' Roses Perform Rare Tracks At 2023 Tour Launch- David Lee Roth Shares New Recording Of Van Halen Classic 'Atomic Punk'- more
George Strait Kicks Off Summer Of Stadiums With Record Setting Performances- Carly Pearce Recruits Chris Stapleton For 'We Don’t Fight Anymore'- more
Sites and Sounds: Music Festivals Set to Rock St. Louis All Summer
Sites and Sounds: Tupelo Elvis Festival
Caught In The Act: Frankie Valli Live 2023
Caught In The Act: Winger Live 2023
Noel Gallagher Reacts To Negative Tweet From Estranged Brother Liam
Metallica Stream Hamburg Performance Of 'Until It Sleeps'
Rare Americans Release Act I Of New Album And Animated Film
Oceanhoarse Cover Metallica's 'The Four Horsemen'
Aurora Dream Give RUBIX A 8-Bit Makeover With RUBIT
Singled Out: Univore's Mister Good Vibes
Def Leppard Perform In Three Countries In One Day
Foo Fighters Announce Stadium Tour Down Under