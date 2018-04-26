Killswitch Engage Cancel Dates For Medical Reasons

The band broke the news to fans with the following message, "Earlier today we found out Jesse needs to have surgery to repair an issue with his vocal chords. He is expected to make a full recovery and be fine for any future touring, but to avoid any future risk we unfortunately have to pull off these dates now.

"Our intention is to postpone the headline shows in Sayreville, Louisville, Cleveland and Poughkeepsie and get back to our fans as soon as possible. New dates for those cities will be announced soon, so please hold onto your tickets.

"In the meantime our friends in Hatebreed, Candiria and The Word Alive still plan on continuing forward with these shows. Show them your support."