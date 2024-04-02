Killswitch Engage and Slaughter to Prevail Lead New England Metal & Hardcore Fest Lineup

(Atom Splitter) The 2024 edition of the New England Metal & Hardcore Fest will take place on September 21 and 22 at the Palladium. NEM&HCF faves Killswitch Engage will be playing a special 25th anniversary show and will headline the first night. Slaughter to Prevail will headline the second night.

"I think this lineup is one of the top five best in the festival's history," says Scott Lee, founder of the festival. "It will appeal to all fans of all genres of extreme music."

"The place where it all began for us was The Worcester Palladium our first show and our first Metal Festival," says KsE singer Jesse Leach. "Here we are, 25 years later, returning to the same venue to perform a unique set to celebrate our legacy as a band We are honored and excited to be a part of this legendary festival once again. 25 years of Killswitch Engage!"

HEADLINERS:

Killswitch Engage - 25th Anniversary Show (SATURDAY)

Slaughter to Prevail (SUNDAY)

IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER, WITH MORE TBA:

200 Stab Wounds

After The Burial

Alluvial

As I Lay Dying

Balmora

Bane

Better Lovers

Brand Of Sacrifice

Brat

Converge

Corpse Pile

Death Before Dishonor

Disembodied Tyrant

Ends of Sanity

Fleshgod Apocalypse

Full of Hell

Incendiary

Integrity

Jarhead Fertilizer

Life Cycles

Machine Head

Mammoth Grinder

Missing Link

Mouth For War

Nails

No Cure

On Broken Wings

Overkill

Pain of Truth

Psycho Frame

Shadow of Intent

Simulakra

Since The Flood

Suicidal Tendencies

Suicide Silence

The Red Chord

The Zenith Passage

Throwdown

Trail Of Lies

Tribal Gaze

Two Piece

Upon Stone

With Honor

