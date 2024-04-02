Killswitch Engage and Slaughter to Prevail Lead New England Metal & Hardcore Fest Lineup

(Atom Splitter) The 2024 edition of the New England Metal & Hardcore Fest will take place on September 21 and 22 at the Palladium. NEM&HCF faves Killswitch Engage will be playing a special 25th anniversary show and will headline the first night. Slaughter to Prevail will headline the second night.
"I think this lineup is one of the top five best in the festival's history," says Scott Lee, founder of the festival. "It will appeal to all fans of all genres of extreme music."
"The place where it all began for us was The Worcester Palladium our first show and our first Metal Festival," says KsE singer Jesse Leach. "Here we are, 25 years later, returning to the same venue to perform a unique set to celebrate our legacy as a band We are honored and excited to be a part of this legendary festival once again. 25 years of Killswitch Engage!"
HEADLINERS:
Killswitch Engage - 25th Anniversary Show (SATURDAY)
Slaughter to Prevail (SUNDAY)
IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER, WITH MORE TBA:
200 Stab Wounds
After The Burial
Alluvial
As I Lay Dying
Balmora
Bane
Better Lovers
Brand Of Sacrifice
Brat
Converge
Corpse Pile
Death Before Dishonor
Disembodied Tyrant
Ends of Sanity
Fleshgod Apocalypse
Full of Hell
Incendiary
Integrity
Jarhead Fertilizer
Life Cycles
Machine Head
Mammoth Grinder
Missing Link
Mouth For War
Nails
No Cure
On Broken Wings
Overkill
Pain of Truth
Psycho Frame
Shadow of Intent
Simulakra
Since The Flood
Suicidal Tendencies
Suicide Silence
The Red Chord
The Zenith Passage
Throwdown
Trail Of Lies
Tribal Gaze
Two Piece
Upon Stone
With Honor
