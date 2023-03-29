.

Killswitch Engage Announce New Summer Concerts

Keavin Wiggins | 03-29-2023

Killswitch Engage Event poster
Event poster

Killswitch Engage took to social media to announce two new shows this summer that will following their previously announced dates with Currents and Capra in April.

The first show will take place on June 9th in Hampton Beach, NH at the Casino Ballroom and will feature support from Fit For An Autopsy, Death Ray Vision, and Paradise Slaves.

They will then head to Toronto, ON for a concert at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre on June 11th that will include openers Despised Icon and Stick To Your Guns as openers.

Tickets will go on sale on March 31 at 10 AM EST.

