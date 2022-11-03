August Burns Red Recruit Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach For Ancestry

Death Below cover art Death Below cover art

August Burns Red have shared a video for their brand new single, "Ancestry", that features a special guest appearance from Killswitch Engage frontman Jesse Leach.

The band released the new single and video to celebrate the announcement of their forthcoming album, "Death Below", which will be hitting stores on March 24th.

Lead guitarist JB Brubaker said of the collaboration with Leach, "'Ancestry' is a complex and technical ABR track held together by perhaps the most painful and personal lyrics Jake has ever written.

"I loved this song in every phase since its inception. From the instrumental rendition, to the lyrics and vocals being added, to finally bringing it all together with Jesse's anthemic guest vocals, 'Ancestry' is a song we've been looking forward to sharing with the world for a long time."

JB said of the new album, "It's no secret that the past few years have been extremely dark and challenging. Death Below is here as a result of that time in each our lives and the emotions that came with it.

"We were motivated by uncertainty, fear, outrage, and triumph. I feel this is the darkest, most personal album we've ever written, and I couldn't be more proud of what the five of us made together."

Apart from Leach, the album will also feature special appearances for

guitarist Jason Richardson, JT Cavey of ERRA and Spencer Chamberlain of Underoath. Watch the video and see the album tracklisting below:

Death Below Tracklisting:

"Premonition""The Cleansing""Ancestry" (Feat. Jesse Leach)"Tightrope" (Feat. Jason Richardson)"Fool's Gold in the Bear Trap""Backfire""Revival""Sevink""Dark Divide""Deadbolt""The Abyss" (Feat. JT Cavey)"Reckoning" (Feat. Spencer Chamberlain)

Ancestry Music Video

