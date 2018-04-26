|
Like Moths To Flames Release 'Empty The Same' Video
.
Like Moths To Flames have released a brand new music video for their track "Empty The Same". The song comes from the group's latest album "Dark Divine". drummer Greg Diamond offered the following comments about the new clp, "We are extremely excited to release our new music video for 'Empty the Same' with everyone. "This is a very special song to all of us and really brings out a new dynamic that we've been wanting to achieve with Dark Divine." The band also said that they will soon be revealing their plans for a summer tour. Until then, watch the new video here.
drummer Greg Diamond offered the following comments about the new clp, "We are extremely excited to release our new music video for 'Empty the Same' with everyone.
"This is a very special song to all of us and really brings out a new dynamic that we've been wanting to achieve with Dark Divine." The band also said that they will soon be revealing their plans for a summer tour. Until then, watch the new video here.