Neil Young Announces His First Crazy Horse Shows In Four Years

Young announced news of the May 1 and 2 concerts at the Warnors Theatre in Fresno, CA via his website, writing: "First time in a long time, live on stage. No rehearsal."

Young's former mutli-instrumentalist, Nils Lofgren, has confirmed that he'll be in the lineup for the 2018 shows, tweeting: "The great news is I am jumping back in with #CrazyHorse @Neilyoung I will be there . Beyond honored. Nothing like playing with old friends. A friend just reminded me, at this age you can't coast."

Lofgren was a key figure in Young's early 70s groups and can be heard on the newly-released package, "Roxy - Tonight's The Night Live", a recording from a series of September 1973 shows at the famous Los Angeles club.

The project captures Young performing during the venue's opening week with the Santa Monica Flyers, the name he gave to the band featured on his sixth album, comprised of Lofgren on piano, Ben Keith on pedal steel guitar, and Crazy Horse members Billy Talbot on bass and Ralph Molina on drums. here.