Lauryn Hill Announces Miseducation 20th Anniversary Tour (Week in Review)
Lauryn Hill Announces Miseducation 20th Anniversary Tour was a top story on Thursday: Lauryn Hill has announced that she will be launching a world tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her debut solo album "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" and has revealed the North American leg of the trek. She will be kicking of the U.S. and Canadian portion of the tour on July 5th at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach, VA and wrap things up on October 5th in St Louis, MO at the Chaifetz Arena. She had this to say about the upcoming dates, "This album chronicled an intimate piece of my young existence. It was the summation of most, if not all, of my most hopeful and positive emotions experienced to that date. I Loved and believed deeply in my community's ability to both Love and heal itself provided it received the right amount of support and encouragement." Read more including the dates - here.
