Madball Announce Fall Tour Dates

They will be kicking off the ten show trek on November 30th at Fiddlers in Bristol and will wrap up the tour leg on December 9th in London at the Underworld.

Frontman Freddy Cricien had this to say about the album, "We are beyond excited to finally drop For The Cause! To say we're happy with the end result is an understatement! This record accurately defines the current state of our band, our sound, our state of mind, our ambitions, our flaws, and our attitude!"

Madball UK and Ireland tour dates:

11/30 - Bristol Fiddlers

12/01 - Birmingham The Mill

12/02 - Sheffield Corporation

12/03 - Dublin The Voodoo Lounge

12/04 - Belfast The Foundry

12/05 - Glasgow Audio

12/06 - Leeds Temple Of Boom

12/07 - Cheltenham Frog & Fiddle

12/08 - Newcastle Riverside

12/09 - London Underworld