Neil Young Releases 'Almost Always' Music Video
02-02-2018
Neil Young

(Radio.com) Neil Young is having a natural moment. Young and the band Promise of the Real have shared a new video for the song "Almost Always."

The track is the latest taken from the recently released album, The Visitor, with the music video taking a moment to celebrate nature. As the warm, folksy tune strums by, the Darryl Hanah-directed clip highlights the wonder of the natural world, with intimate images of flora, insects and animals.

Young makes a cameo appearance towards the end of the clip, surrounded by a flurry of butterflies. Hanah's directorial skills will be on display at this year's SXSW with the premiere of her new film, Paradox. Her feature film debut stars Neil Young, Willie Nelson, Nelson's sons Micah and Lukas and members of Young's current band, Promise of the Real.

"Time is fluid in this far-fetched, whimsical western tale of music and love," explains a plot description (via Rolling Stone). "Somewhere in the future past, The Man In the Black Hat hides out between heists at an old stagecoach stop with Jail Time, the Particle Kid, and an odd band of outlaws. Mining the detritus of past civilizations, they wait' for the Silver Eagle, for the womenfolk, and for the full moon's magic to give rise to the music and make the spirits fly." Watch the video here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

