A Perfect Circle Announce Long Awaited New Album
A Perfect Circle shared some really big news with fans. The have revealed the release details for their long awaited new album which is set to be released on April 20th and will be entitled "Eat The Elephant." The new studio effort will feature 12 tracks and is the follow up to the group's 2004 effort "eMOTIVe". Frontman Maynard James Keenan had this to say, "Although I'm extremely excited to finally be completing this album after a 14-year hiatus. "I'm actually more excited that its intentional release date is serving a greater purpose. The 20th of April is Carina Round's birthday. She is a dear friend who is extremely difficult to shop for. Pressure off. "Of course, I must also note that the potheads are gonna be thrilled that this album comes out on 4-20. May it serve as a glorious soundtrack to accompany all of the giggling and vexing sounds of nibbling and snacking. Fingers crossed, Cheech & Chong will be proud." Billy Howerdel adds, "Demos are these precious ideas that you love in their initial state. Then you collaborate, invite other ideas, and watch them progress. That's the dynamics and growth of a great record. I feel we've made a great record." The band will be offering the album in various formats including the standard CD and digital as well as in a double disc 180-gram gatefold vinyl edition, and a special box set that will feature vinyl, CD and hi-res digital download as well as a prism and custom playing card deck. Eat The Elephant Tracklist: Tour dates:
