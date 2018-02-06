A Perfect Circle Announce Long Awaited New Album

The new studio effort will feature 12 tracks and is the follow up to the group's 2004 effort "eMOTIVe". Frontman Maynard James Keenan had this to say, "Although I'm extremely excited to finally be completing this album after a 14-year hiatus.

"I'm actually more excited that its intentional release date is serving a greater purpose. The 20th of April is Carina Round's birthday. She is a dear friend who is extremely difficult to shop for. Pressure off.

"Of course, I must also note that the potheads are gonna be thrilled that this album comes out on 4-20. May it serve as a glorious soundtrack to accompany all of the giggling and vexing sounds of nibbling and snacking. Fingers crossed, Cheech & Chong will be proud."

Billy Howerdel adds, "Demos are these precious ideas that you love in their initial state. Then you collaborate, invite other ideas, and watch them progress. That's the dynamics and growth of a great record. I feel we've made a great record."

The band will be offering the album in various formats including the standard CD and digital as well as in a double disc 180-gram gatefold vinyl edition, and a special box set that will feature vinyl, CD and hi-res digital download as well as a prism and custom playing card deck.

Eat The Elephant Tracklist:

Eat The Elephant

Disillusioned

The Contrarian

The Doomed

So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish

TalkTalk

By And Down The River

Delicious

DLB

Hourglass

Feathers

Get The Lead Out

Tour dates:

April 14 Tucson, AZ Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium

April 15 Indio, CA Coachella

April 17 Santa Barbara, CA Arlington Theatre

April 18 San Jose, CA San Jose State University Events Center

April 20 Las Vegas, NV Las Rageous Rock Festival

April 22 Indio, CA Coachella

May 12 Somserset, WI Northern Invasion

May 15 Omaha, NE Baxter Arena

May 16 Columbia, MO Mizzou Arena

May 18 Columbus, OH Rock on the Range

May 22 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at the BJCC

May 25 Pryor, OK Rocklahoma

May 26 Dallas, TX BFD 2018 at Starplex Pavilion

June 1 Nürburgring, Germany Rock Am Ring

June 2 Nuremberg, Germany Rock Im Park

June 5 Stockholm, Sweden Fryshuset

June 6 Oslo, Norway Spektrum

June 8 Aarhus, Denmark Northridge Festival

June 9 Helsinki, Finland Sideways Festival

June 12 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo Manchester SOLD OUT

June 13 London, UK O2 Academy Brixton SOLD OUT

June 14 London, UK O2 Academy Brixton SOLD OUT

June 17 Berlin, Germany Zitadelle SOLD OUT

June 20 Zurich, Switzerland Halle 622

June 21 Clisson, France Hellfest

June 23 Esch-Sur-Aizette, Luxembourg

June 24 Dessel, Belgium Graspop

June 26 Paris, France Olympia SOLD OUT

June 28 Madrid, Spain Download Festival Madrid

June 29 Barcelona, Spain Be Prog! My Friend Festival

July 1 Verona, Italy Rock The Castle