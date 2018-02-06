Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

A Perfect Circle Announce Long Awaited New Album
02-06-2018
A Perfect Circle

A Perfect Circle shared some really big news with fans. The have revealed the release details for their long awaited new album which is set to be released on April 20th and will be entitled "Eat The Elephant."

The new studio effort will feature 12 tracks and is the follow up to the group's 2004 effort "eMOTIVe". Frontman Maynard James Keenan had this to say, "Although I'm extremely excited to finally be completing this album after a 14-year hiatus.

"I'm actually more excited that its intentional release date is serving a greater purpose. The 20th of April is Carina Round's birthday. She is a dear friend who is extremely difficult to shop for. Pressure off.

"Of course, I must also note that the potheads are gonna be thrilled that this album comes out on 4-20. May it serve as a glorious soundtrack to accompany all of the giggling and vexing sounds of nibbling and snacking. Fingers crossed, Cheech & Chong will be proud."

Billy Howerdel adds, "Demos are these precious ideas that you love in their initial state. Then you collaborate, invite other ideas, and watch them progress. That's the dynamics and growth of a great record. I feel we've made a great record."

The band will be offering the album in various formats including the standard CD and digital as well as in a double disc 180-gram gatefold vinyl edition, and a special box set that will feature vinyl, CD and hi-res digital download as well as a prism and custom playing card deck.

Eat The Elephant Tracklist:
Eat The Elephant
Disillusioned
The Contrarian
The Doomed
So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish
TalkTalk
By And Down The River
Delicious
DLB
Hourglass
Feathers
Get The Lead Out

Tour dates:
April 14 Tucson, AZ Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium
April 15 Indio, CA Coachella
April 17 Santa Barbara, CA Arlington Theatre
April 18 San Jose, CA San Jose State University Events Center
April 20 Las Vegas, NV Las Rageous Rock Festival
April 22 Indio, CA Coachella
May 12 Somserset, WI Northern Invasion
May 15 Omaha, NE Baxter Arena
May 16 Columbia, MO Mizzou Arena
May 18 Columbus, OH Rock on the Range
May 22 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at the BJCC
May 25 Pryor, OK Rocklahoma
May 26 Dallas, TX BFD 2018 at Starplex Pavilion
June 1 Nürburgring, Germany Rock Am Ring
June 2 Nuremberg, Germany Rock Im Park
June 5 Stockholm, Sweden Fryshuset
June 6 Oslo, Norway Spektrum
June 8 Aarhus, Denmark Northridge Festival
June 9 Helsinki, Finland Sideways Festival
June 12 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo Manchester SOLD OUT
June 13 London, UK O2 Academy Brixton SOLD OUT
June 14 London, UK O2 Academy Brixton SOLD OUT
June 17 Berlin, Germany Zitadelle SOLD OUT
June 20 Zurich, Switzerland Halle 622
June 21 Clisson, France Hellfest
June 23 Esch-Sur-Aizette, Luxembourg
June 24 Dessel, Belgium Graspop
June 26 Paris, France Olympia SOLD OUT
June 28 Madrid, Spain Download Festival Madrid
June 29 Barcelona, Spain Be Prog! My Friend Festival
July 1 Verona, Italy Rock The Castle

A Perfect Circle Music
