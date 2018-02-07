Neil Young Featured In Daryl Hannah-Directed Western Musical

The movie - which Billboard reports is described as a "dystopian musical Western" - features Young, as well as legendary country star Willie Nelson and his two sons Lukas and Micah in acting roles. Neil Young fans will know Lukas as the leader of Young's current backing band Promise of the Real.

A description of the movie on the SXSW site reads, "Time is fluid in this far-fetched, whimsical western tale of music and love. Somewhere in the future past, The Man In the Black Hat hides out between heists at an old stagecoach stop with Jail Time, the Particle Kid, and an odd band of outlaws. Mining the detritus of past civilizations, they wait… for the Silver Eagle, for the womenfolk, and for the full moon's magic to give rise to the music and make the spirits fly." Read more here.